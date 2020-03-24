Edicola

National Museum of Art, Osaka, Announces Exhibition Schedule of 2020

24.03.2020 - 08:45

0

-Museum Offers Contemporary Art That Perfectly Encapsulates Osaka's Unique Blend of Cultures-

OSAKA, Japan, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Art, Osaka (NMAO) has announced its exhibition schedule of 2020, including exhibits of the "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London."

Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202003117937?p=images

The NMAO is a museum dedicated to contemporary art from around the world with a collection of about 8,000 works, among the largest in Japan. The Collection Exhibition, which is changed four times a year, showcases the finest selections from this wide range of collected works. Combining masters like Alberto Giacometti, Pablo Picasso, and Paul Cezanne with artists who have defined contemporary art history like Wolfgang Tillmans, Gerhard Richter, Jiro Takamatsu, and Yayoi Kusama, this is an exhibition space where there is always something new to discover.

As Japan's second largest metropolis after Tokyo, Osaka is a bustling and energetic city. From local cuisine like "takoyaki" and "okonomiyaki" and colorful, unique fashion to standup comedy and theater, "bunraku" puppet plays, and entertainment spots like Universal Studios Japan, various cultures come together here to produce experiences. Tourists coming to take in Osaka's sights won't want to miss vibrant contemporary art from around the globe. While savoring the energy of the city, please enjoy world-class contemporary art that blends cultures transcending new and old, East and West.

In addition to art, visitors can also appreciate Osaka's historic streetscapes with Nakanoshima River cruises departing from close to the museum, along with Osaka Castle, famous for its cherry blossoms in spring.

Special exhibitions' schedule:

Audio guides (fee required) provide explanations in English, Chinese, and Korean.

Website: http://www.nmao.go.jp/en/

