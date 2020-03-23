Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

COVID-19: SKEMA Among the First Global Business Schools to Offer All Courses Online in Five Continents

23.03.2020 - 11:15

0

PARIS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the temporary closure of SKEMA's Suzhou campus in China in mid-January, SKEMA had already set up a comprehensive distance learning system to ensure the continuity of studies for its 550 students present on the campus at that time. Since then, they have continued their programme from home. 

At the time, it was a question of continuing the delivery of 10 different programmes at this campus. Today, a hundred students are still in China and continuing their studies via total distance learning.

70 programmes moved to distance-learning mode  

After the recent announcements regarding the closure of higher education institutions in France, followed by the USA, Brazil and South Africa where SKEMA has established its campuses, SKEMA rapidly switched to a "100%" remote teaching mode.

Within a short time, SKEMA has managed to operate all of its programmes via distance learning. Across the school's seven campuses, this impacts nearly 70 different programmes, some of which are made up of multiple groups.

"In total, we deliver an average of 250 different courses every day. By the end of the semester in April, more than 6,000 sessions will be delivered to nearly 7,000 students," said Patrice Houdayer, director of programmes, international and student life at SKEMA Business School.

Microsoft Office resources in pole position

SKEMA's strategic agreement with Microsoft enables us to implement Office 365 applications such as Teams (collaborative platform for teamwork) and Stream (video streaming service) on a large scale, depending on the type of need of our teachers. For external speakers and experts, specific online support (tutorials, webinars) and a dedicated hotline have been deployed.

Marcos Lima, director of the MSc IMBD programme at the Lille campus, says: "It is necessary to alternate synchronous activities (live sessions on Teams, Skype, Google Meet, etc.) and asynchronous activities. The collaborative tools of Office 365 are very effective for distance learning. The possibility of making students work on models of spreadsheets, presentations and shared documents, in groups and at a distance, greatly facilitates the maintenance of a fundamental educational principle: the application of knowledge to concrete projects (project-based learning)," he added.

For students, the transition took place smoothly. All the lessons are given to them in synchronous or "live" mode with the interaction with teachers being at least as intuitive as in a traditional classroom. If any of them have a connection problem (slow or interrupted speed), the course is also available a few hours later.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931024/SKEMA_Logo.jpg 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, il rettore di Perugia in lacrime: "Finito tutto ci ritroveremo ubriachi a pomiciare sui prati"

Video Rettore in lacrime: "Finito tutto ci ritroveremo ubriachi a pomiciare"

Coronavirus, muore ragazza di 27 anni a Pesaro: è la vittima più giovane d'Italia

Coronavirus, muore ragazza di 27 anni a Pesaro: è la vittima più giovane d'Italia

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, medico col megafono incoraggia i malati: "Vinciamo la battaglia" e manda l'Inno di Mameli Video
Pandemia

Coronavirus, medico col megafono incoraggia i malati: "Vinciamo la battaglia" e manda l'Inno di Mameli Video

Si combatte negli ospedali con i pazienti ricoverati che ogni giorno cercano di sconfiggere il Coronavirus che li ha aggrediti, combatte l'Italia che resta a casa per evitare che la situazione contagio si aggravi e combattono in prima linea negli ospedali medici e infermieri. Per approfondire leggi anche: In Italia mezzi e specialisti di Putin In questo video si mostra il medico che nel reparto ...

 
Coronavirus, Sala: struttura per bambini con genitori ricoverati

Coronavirus, Sala: struttura per bambini con genitori ricoverati

Milano, 23 mar. (askanews) - Il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, nel suo consueto messaggio via social annuncia la nascita di uno spazio dedicato ai bambini con genitori ricoverati per Coronavirus. "C'è una piccola meravigliosa iniziativa con la cooperativa la Cordata: in via Zumbini accoglieremo bambini e bambine i cui genitori sono in questo momento ricoverati" ha detto il primo cittadino ...

 
Coronavirus, sono in Italia i mezzi e gli specialisti di Putin

Coronavirus, sono in Italia i mezzi e gli specialisti di Putin

Milano, 23 mar. (askanews) - "Dalla Russia con amore", Vladimir Putin ha intitolato così la missione medico-militare dei suoi uomini in Italia, al tempo dell'epidemia da Covid 19. Una serie di mezzi e personale sanitario militare destinato a un aiuto al nostro Paese. Secondo quanto appreso da askanews dal Ministero della Difesa della Federazione Russa si tratta di un gruppo di specialisti nel ...

 
Coronavirus, la tombola del condominio a Napoli. Tutti alle finestre: il passatempo è da non credere Video
Emergenza

Coronavirus, la tombola del condominio a Napoli. Tutti alle finestre: il passatempo è da non credere Video

Tutti in casa, rigorosamente. La giornata è lunga, ma solo così ci si difende dal contagio da Coronavirus e a Napoli tengono duro: gente nelle proprie abitazioni per mantenere lontano il Covid-19, il virus che sta terrorizzando il mondo. Per approfondire leggi anche: Fermato in bici per un controllo: era il questore di Ascoli Piceno In uno dei palazzi della città, c'è chi ha pensato bene - dando ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi: cosa vedere lunedì 23 marzo 2020: torna Harry Potter, Stasera Italia su Rete4

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi: cosa vedere lunedì 23 marzo 2020: torna Harry Potter, Stasera Italia su Rete4

Italiani in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus, ma la programmazione di stasera, lunedì 23 marzo 2020, è particolarmente ricca. Il palinsesto prevede programmi e film di grande ...

23.03.2020

Venerdì 27 marzo esce "Marionette", nuovo singolo di Random

musica

Venerdì 27 marzo esce "Marionette", nuovo singolo di Random

Venerdì 27 marzo esce "Marionette" feat Carl Brave, il nuovo singolo di Random, giovane fenomeno con milioni di ascolti su Spotify. Cantautore della generazione Y. Random, ...

23.03.2020

Live Non è la d'Urso, Paolo Brosio si addormenta in diretta tv. La reazione di Barbara d'Urso Video

Televisione

Live Non è la d'Urso, Paolo Brosio si addormenta in diretta tv. La reazione di Barbara d'Urso Video

Dorme in diretta tv. A schiacciare un pisolino è Paolo Brosio che si è addormentato durante l'ultima puntata di Live non è la d'Urso, programma di Canale5 di ieri sera, ...

23.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33