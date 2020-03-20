Edicola

Flowhaven Continues Rapid Growth with New Customers, Hires & Office in the World's Entertainment Capital

20.03.2020 - 19:45

0

Within first 100 days of announcing seed funding, licensing relationship management solution celebrates major new clients, new LA office and key hires

HELSINKI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhaven, the only brand licensing solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform, Salesforce, is marking three months of accelerated growth with the opening of a new office in Santa Monica, Calif.; appointments to key positions; a new client roster and; an expanded customer support footprint. The new office, located in the U.S. entertainment capital, includes the new US Director of Sales and marketing, customer success, and operational staff. An EMEA Director of Sales will operate out of London.

The news comes just three months after Flowhaven closed a $5.2 million (€4.75 million) seed round of financing. Global Founders Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Icebreaker.vc. Following the round, Flowhaven entered a portfolio of investments that includes Facebook, Slack, Trivago, Canva, Eventbrite and more.

"Our goal has always been to build a great team and company culture to foster long-term growth," says Kalle Törmä, CEO and co-founder, Flowhaven. "With our new office in L.A, we can be closer to our customers in both North and South America, and translate their needs to innovate our product and provide best-in-class service on a global level to drive their success."

The company has grown to more than 30 team members across its permanent and satellite office locations, including headquarters in Helsinki, in addition to hubs in London, Tokyo, New York and more. The company welcomes two new senior hires: Thomas McMillin, US Director of Sales, and Jeremy Robinson EMEA Director of Sales. Thomas began his career as the Director of Sports Licensing at The Walt Disney Company and Jeremy is a toy industry veteran whose previous posts include UK Sales Manager at Tomy among others.

The company has also signed several new customers including licensors, agents and licensees such as Full-Color Black dba Brandalised whose portfolio includes Banksy among others; Lisle Licensing who oversees Masha and the Bear, Nitro Circus, Tetris and more; as well as Licensing Link who works on behalf of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Pantone, Van Gogh Museum, Molang, and others. Flowhaven is set to drastically increase its footprint in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other key countries within the year.

Media Contact: Kalle Törmä kalle.torma@flowhaven.com+1 888-720-0935 Flowhaven.com

