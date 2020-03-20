Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

PressReader launches COVID-19 News: Free daily collection of stories that matter from major publishing houses to keep readers around the world informed

20.03.2020 - 09:15

0

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Uncertain times can be stressful for many; accessing quality news shouldn't. PressReader - the world's premium digital newspaper and magazine platform delivers trusted news content through its partnerships with international publishing houses to keep its readers accurately informed and up-to-date with current events.

Addressing an elevated need for quality news and reliable information in this time of uncertainty, PressReader has launched a new channel called COVID-19, a news feed of all the latest stories from around the world, also made available as a digital newspaper called COVID-19 News on the platform. The digital newspaper and COVID-19 channel are unique because no one else can offer the world's top news from over 120 countries in 60 languages, all in one place.

We live in a globalized and interconnected world. COVID-19 News is truly one of its kind source of information, made for everyone who wants to stay on top of what's happening not only in their local community but also all around the world. The channel and digital newspaper are available for free, and easy to access on the PressReader app or pressreader.com. Using PressReader's advanced aggregation and content personalization technologies, COVID-19 News features top daily news headlines and, most importantly, expert analyses, in one convenient place. It's news readers can trust, with daily updates pulled from PressReader's extensive catalog of more than 7,000 publications.

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter, and people who want to be informed by quality content. With the creation of COVID-19 News, PressReader together with its publishing partners, provides a quick, safe, and free way for readers around the world to obtain trusted news in their community and abroad.  

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world, and read global titles like The Guardian, The Independent, Los Angeles Times, and Le Figaro.

Using their phone, tablet or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners, businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience – household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

Media Inquiries: Mike Twining, Director, Business Marketing, T: +1.778.998.9575, E: mike@pressreader.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, tre sintomi non vanno sottovalutati: lo studio di un esperto mette in guardia

Coronavirus, tre sintomi non vanno sottovalutati: lo studio di un esperto mette in guardia

Coronavirus, pulsante del portone, carrello della spesa e sigaretta. L'esperto: come evitare il contagio

Coronavirus, pulsante del portone, carrello della spesa e sigaretta. L'esperto: come evitare il contagio

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Fondi è zona rossa: "Un sacrificio necessario"

Coronavirus, Fondi è zona rossa: "Un sacrificio necessario"

Fondi, 20 mar. (askanews) - Nel Lazio Fondi in provincia di Latina è dal 19 marzo 2020 "zona rossa" per il coronavirus Sars-Cov2. Vietato entrare ed uscire, stop al trasporto pubblico locale, stop alle attività commerciali tranne alimentari e farmacie. Anche i treni non fermeranno alla stazione della cittadina che negli ultimi giorni ha continuato ad essere una fonte importante di contagio ...

 
Coronavirus, Guterres (Onu): "Virus va contenuto o rischiamo milioni di morti" SOTTOTITOLI

Coronavirus, Guterres (Onu): "Virus va contenuto o rischiamo milioni di morti" SOTTOTITOLI

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 20 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Guterres (Onu) virus va contenuto o rischiamo milioni di morti SOTTOTITOLI "Anche nelle nazioni più prospere il sistema sanitario è sotto pressione. Bisogna effettuare dei rapidi interventi per supportare il personale, acquistare medicinali, migliorare le strutture, effettuare test e adottare le adeguate misure nel rispetto dei diritti umani. ...

 
Coronavirus, l'appello dell'astronauta Parmitano: "Restiamo a casa per difendere la Terra"
coronavirus

Video Sky L'appello dell'astronauta Luca Parmitano: "Restiamo a casa per difendere la Terra"

Ai tempi dell'emergenza Coronavirus assume un significato particolarmente interessante l'appello dell'astronauta Luca Parmitano, comandante della stazione spaziale internazionale. Parmitano spiega quali sono le precauzioni che vengono prese anche a milioni di chilometri di distanza dalla terra per operare all'insegna della sicurezza anche dal punto di vista sanitario: "Quando siamo in orbita ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ascolti tv, Don Matteo 12 vola con l'ultima puntata: oltre 7 milioni nella serata di giovedì 19 marzo 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv, Don Matteo 12 vola con l'ultima puntata: oltre 7 milioni nella serata di giovedì 19 marzo 2020

Mentre ci si interroga sulla nuova serie, se ci sarà o meno la numero 13 (leggi), l'ultima puntata di "Don Matteo 12", la fiction girata in Umbria, vola negli ascolti. Un ...

20.03.2020

Televisione, Rai Sport Classic: oggi 20 marzo 2020 le finali dell'Italia a Euro '68 e a Mexico '70

Calcio in tv

Televisione, Rai Sport Classic: oggi 20 marzo 2020 le finali dell'Italia a Euro '68 e a Mexico '70

Calcio in tv per gli appassionati. La programmazione di RaiSport Classic, oggi venerdì 20 marzo 2020, propone alle 16, Italia-Jugoslavia, la finale del Campionato Europeo del ...

20.03.2020

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di venerdì 20 marzo 2020: cosa vedere. Amici su Canale 5, Ulisse su Rai1

Televisione

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di venerdì 20 marzo 2020: cosa vedere. Amici su Canale 5, Ulisse su Rai1

Cosa vedere in televisione stasera, venerdì 20 marzo 2020. Palinsesti ricchi di offerte per gli italiani che restano a casa a difendersi dal contagio da Coronavirus. "Ulisse, ...

20.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33