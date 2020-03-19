Edicola

DCAT Week Cancelled, AGC Biologics to Meet Virtually with Industry Leaders

19.03.2020 - 19:15

0

AGC Biologics fosters strong customer partnerships by conducting virtual meetings

SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent cancellation of DCAT Week, AGC Biologics will be meeting virtually with industry leaders who planned to attend the event. As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on collaboration and customer-centricity, these virtual meetings allow AGC Biologics to strengthen relationships with industry leaders. DCAT Week was originally slated to take place from March 23- 26 in New York City.

During these virtual meetings, AGC Biologics will be sharing information on its globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers. AGC Biologics will also be highlighting the recent expansion of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) offering. With the demand for pDNA growing rapidly, AGC Biologics is leveraging 25 years of experience and comprehensive in-house analytics development to ensure short and dependable timelines.

"In these unprecedented times, AGC Biologics is committed to maintaining strong customer partnerships. We are looking forward to connecting with industry professionals from across the globe," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "AGC Biologics is pleased to have the opportunity to meet with leading industry experts and share information about our latest innovations."

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 900 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

 

