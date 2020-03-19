Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

CFA Institute Postpones June Exams

19.03.2020 - 16:45

0

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, announces that due to the global public health crisis caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the organization has made the unprecedented decision to postpone the June 2020 CFA Program Exam administrations globally. 

"We cannot overstate the profound effects that coronavirus is having on families, communities, businesses, the financial markets, and the global economy," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute. "As the pandemic continues to intensify, with no certainty of when it will abate, we have made this decision with a heavy heart while knowing that it is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders." 

Candidates registered for the June exams will be transferred to one of the next two exam administrations. CFA Institute is currently working with its partners around the globe to define precisely when those next two administrations will occur; however, the soonest opportunity will be December 2020 for all levels. Candidates will be allowed to select a preferred future date.  

"We have hundreds of thousands of candidates around the world, and we know how much time they have invested in preparation for the June exams," said Franklin. "We thank our candidates for their patience as we all navigate this unprecedented public health crisis." 

The first CFA Program examination was administered in 1963. CFA Institute offers test centers in 193 cities in 95 different countries. As of 12 March 2020, the close of registration, more than 245,000 global candidates registered to take the exam in June 2020. 

For more information on the postponement, please visit https://www.cfainstitute.org/en/about/press-room/cfa-institute-coronavirus

CFA Institute 

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. We aim to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide, and there are 158 local member societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878098/CFA_Institute_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Londra, obitorio di Westminster costruisce edificio prefabbricato

Londra, obitorio di Westminster costruisce edificio prefabbricato

Londra, 19 mar. (askanews) - L'obitorio di Westminster a Londra ha costruito un edificio mortuario prefabbricato supplementare per far fronte all'emergenza provocata dalla diffusione del coronavirus. Attualmente i decessi registrati a causa del Covid-19 nel paese sono 105.

 
Coronavirus, la testimonianza di un medico: "Noi in prima linea senza armi per difenderci"
coronavirus

Video Sky La testimonianza di un medico: "Noi in prima linea senza armi per difenderci"

La testimonianza di Irven Mussi, medico di base a Milano dal 1983, è quanto di più vero e al tempo stesso allarmante per ciò che riguarda i rischi a cui sono esposti gli operatori sanitari, chiamati quotidianamente a combattere la sfida contro la diffusione del Coronavirus. "Siamo in prima linea senza avere le armi con cui difenderci. Parecchi di noi si sono ammalati, alcuni sono morti fra i ...

 
A Mosca ufficializzata la prima morte per coronavirus: una donna

A Mosca ufficializzata la prima morte per coronavirus: una donna

Mosca, 19 mar. (askanews) - Ufficializzata a Mosca la prima morte per coronavirus, una donna di 79 anni. Aveva già problemi di salute peggiorati a causa della polmonite. Intanto il potere centrale ha vietato l'ingresso agli stranieri fino a giugno e imposto una serie di restrizioni. Se inizialmente la Russia sembrava tiepida rispetto all'allarme contagi, ora vive tensione con scenari già visti in ...

 
A Mosca ufficializzata la prima morte per coronavirus

A Mosca ufficializzata la prima morte per coronavirus

Mosca, 19 mar. (askanews) - Ufficializzata a Mosca la prima morte per coronavirus, una donna di 79 anni. Aveva già problemi di salute peggiorati a causa della polmonite. Intanto il potere centrale ha vietato l'ingresso agli stranieri fino a giugno e imposto una serie di restrizioni. Se inizialmente la Russia sembrava tiepida rispetto all'allarme contagi, ora vive tensione con scenari già visti in ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Achille Lauro, il 3 aprile esce il nuovo singolo: si intitola "16 marzo"

musica

Achille Lauro, il 3 aprile esce il nuovo singolo: si intitola "16 marzo"

Si intitola "16 marzo" il nuovo singolo di Achille Lauro. Un potente inno generazionale, una power ballad dai tratti melodici, nostalgici, che uscirà in radio e su tutte le ...

19.03.2020

Ultras su Netflix il film d'esordio di Francesco Lettieri: trama, cast e trailer

Cinema

Ultras su Netflix il film d'esordio di Francesco Lettieri: trama, cast e trailer

Sarà disponibile su Netflix da venerdì 20 marzo 2020 il film d'esordio di Francesco Lettieri, Ultras. Ecco trama, cast e il trailer del film (clicca qui per il video). A ...

19.03.2020

Don Matteo 12, stasera 19 marzo l'ultima puntata su Rai1. Ci sarà la tredicesima stagione? Le indiscrezioni

Televisione

Don Matteo 12, stasera 19 marzo l'ultima puntata su Rai1. Ci sarà la tredicesima stagione? Le indiscrezioni

Don Matteo 12, fiction girata in Umbria e segnatamente a Spoleto, oggi giovedì 19 marzo alle ore 21,25 proporrà l'ultima puntata su Rai1. Il titolo di stasera è "Non ...

19.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33