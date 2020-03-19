Edicola

JA Solar offer customers high-quality solar modules with Mono PERC MBB Cells adopting Ga-doped Silicon Wafers

BEIJING, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent introduction of Ga doped wafers company wide, JA Solar becomes the first firm in the world to mass-produce high-efficiency Mono PERC MBB cells and modules using Ga-doped wafers.

JA Solar, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that all its production lines of Mono PERC MBB Cells and related modules can be switched to produce modules and cells adopting Ga-doped silicon wafers. Integrating with PERC-SE technology and large-size wafers, Ga doping technology consistently improves the performance of both cells and modules. 

In 2019, Shin-Etsu Chemical granted its "Ga-doped silicon wafers for making solar cells" IP rights to JA Solar, which paved way for JA Solar to use Ga doped wafers worldwide. The application of Ga-doped silicon wafers to solar cells can effectively mitigate the initial light-induced degradation (LID) issue, which limits the performance of solar modules with traditional Si wafers. 

The Ga-doped silicon wafer technology allows for improved performance in power generation, particularly the much better stability, ensuring customers with long-term benefits.

Mr. Jin Baofang, JA Solar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, stated, "JA Solar is committed to building respect for and recognizing the importance of intellectual property. While focusing on research and innovation, we apply advanced third-party technologies to further optimize our product performance. The application of Ga-doped wafers in the manufacturing of mono PERC MBB cells and modules enables us to provide our global customers with better solar products and help the realization of grid parity."

 

