Risen Energy to provide 20MW of 500W modules to Malaysia-based Tokai Engineering, representing the world's first order for the more powerful modules

19.03.2020 - 09:15

0

NINGBO, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese A-share market-listed PV leader Risen Energy Co., Ltd. recently inked a collaborative contract with leading solution provider in the field of lightning and surge protection, Shah Alam, Malaysia-based Tokai Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. Under the contract, the Chinese firm will provide 20MW of high-efficiency solar PV modules to the Malaysian firm. It represents the world's first order for the 500W modules and another example of Risen Energy's leadership in the era of PV 5.0.

With 27 years of experience, Tokai has become an established solar solution investor as a result of its comprehensive, customized and high-quality solutions. As a pioneer launching the world's first 500W high-efficiency modules, Risen Energy will provide the modules using G12 (210mm) monocrystalline silicon wafer to Tokai. The modules can reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by 9.6% and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 6%, while increasing single line output by 30%.

Commenting on the partnership, Tokai Group CEO Dato' Ir. Jimmy Lim Lai Ho said: "Risen Energy is leading the industry in embracing the era of PV 5.0 with the 500W high-efficiency modules based on cutting-edge technologies. We are so excited to enter into this collaboration with Risen Energy and expect the delivery and implementation of the modules as soon as possible with the aim of achieving a lower levelized cost of electricity and a higher level of income from the power generated."

Risen Energy global marketing director Leon Chuang said, "We're greatly honored to be able to provide Tokai with the 500W high-efficiency modules, which feature several advantages. As the world's first provider of 500W modules, we are confident of and competent at taking the lead in the era of PV 5.0. We will stay committed to an R&D approach focused on low-cost, high-efficiency products as well as solutions that meet market demand. We also look forward to cooperating with more partners to help the PV industry embrace a new era of mass-produced high-output modules."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135126/Risen_Energy.jpg  

 

