Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Changan automobile UNI-T stunningly debut with astonishing design and high-intelligent technology

19.03.2020 - 09:15

0

CHONGQING, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China-based automaker Changan Automobile's new model UNI-T made its formal worldwide debut, leveraging several futuristic technologies in tandem with a unique, avant-garde look. The model aroused heated debates with its AI-chip intelligent vehicle system, L3 autonomous driving system, which further demonstrates the carmaker's adoption of futuristic technologies and provide consumers with a smarter and superior driving experience.

Changan UNI-T instantly stunned the car industry as soon as its debut at the live launch. In terms of aesthetics, the UNI-T has broken the boundary of the traditional look and feel, creating an exciting "fashion-forward" design for the front of the vehicle by way of a borderless grid. The trapezoid-cut diamond look of the front end forms the basic concept around which the silhouette of the entire vehicle evolves, forming an integrated whole. The handles are hidden on the front and rear doors, perfectly blending into the motion and tension of the body curve, and the V-shape tail wing yields an eye-catching design that combines both aesthetics and functionality.

Changan UNI-T also balances technologies with simplicity in the interior design. The integrated dual 10.25-inch high-definition touch screen, along with the simple button layout and smart central control line, delivers an aesthetically pleasing interface for the operation. The horizontal shift handle, modeled on the design of the spaceships of the future, gives a full scientific styling mixed with advanced principles.

Changan UNI-T's intelligent vehicle system, equipped with an AI chip coupled with the fatigue and facial recognition system for the driver, enables a more precise, efficient and comfortable human-computer interaction. Based on a deep understanding of driver expectations, it gives everyone the feeling of futuristic science fiction, which will appeal to the new-generation young consumers.

Once autonomous driving becomes a reality in China, Changan plans to fully introduce the L3 self-driving system into the UNI-T model and expects to lead the way in going intelligent across China's auto industry.

Changan UNI-T, one of the most intelligent and technologically advanced SUVs in the Chinese auto markets, with a high level of expectation that will prove to be highly popular among young consumers.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus Siena, il video #distanti ma vicini dei bambini dell’Us Marciano
IL MESSAGGIO

Coronavirus Siena, il video #distanti ma uniti dei bambini dell’Us Marciano

Un messaggio positivo per guardare con fiducia al futuro, ma anche per restare vicini ed uniti. Arriva dai bambini 2011 della storica società sportiva dell’Us Marciano di Siena. In un video, ogni piccolo giocatore espone il suo messaggio, #distanti ma uniti. Un semplice gesto per abbracciare virtualmente il compagno di gioco con cui, ormai da quasi un mese, non può più divertirsi negli ...

 
Limonov è morto, ecco le immagini con il filosofo Dugin

Limonov è morto, ecco le immagini con il filosofo Dugin

Milano, 18 mar. (askanews) - Andropov lo definiva "il fedele antisovietico" e molto prima che morisse, aveva già la sua biografia pubblicata nel 2011, firmata da Emmanuel Carrère. Askanews è stata la prima in Italia a dar notizia della scomparsa di Eduard Limonov: aveva 77 anni. Figura complessa. Scrittore prolifico, poeta, filosofo, giornalista, pubblicista. A chi gli dava del nazista e del ...

 
Coronavirus, a Bergamo il corteo silenzioso dei camion dell'Esercito per portare le bare fuori regione - Video
Epidemia

Coronavirus, a Bergamo il corteo silenzioso dei camion dell'Esercito per portare le bare fuori regione - Video

Coronavirus, a Bergamo il corteo silenzioso dei camion dell'Esercito per portare le bare fuori regione. Sono una sessantina quelle che i militari hanno prelevato dal cimitero del capoluogo della provincia più colpita dal Covid-19, trentuno saranno portate a Modena, le altre ad Acqui Terme, Domodossola, Parma, Piacenza e in diverse altre città che si sono rese disponibili ad accettarle. Il sindaco,...

 
Coronavirus, Clio Make Up incinta scappa da New York: "Ho paura" - video
CORONAVIRUS

Video Clio Make Up incinta scappa da New York: "Ho paura"

"New York non era più una città da considerarsi sicura per noi, nelle mie condizioni soprattutto”. Clio Zammatteo, la famosa Clio Make Up che ha insegnato l'arte del trucco a tantissime donne con i suoi video tutorial su internet, è scappata da New York per trasferirsi in un’altra città in America. L’influencer originaria di Belluno, 37 anni, è incinta e teme per la reazione dei newyorchesi ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello vip 4, eliminata Valeria Marini mentre Sossio è il primo finalista

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, eliminata Valeria Marini mentre Sossio è il primo finalista

Grande Fratello vip 4: alla finale va Sossio mentre viene eliminata Valeria Marini. Si tratta della seconda eliminata della serata del 18 marzo 2020 del reality in onda su ...

19.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, il primo eliminato è Fabio Testi: il verdetto del televoto

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, il primo eliminato è Fabio Testi: il verdetto del televoto

Puntata del Grande Fratello vip 4 con doppia eliminazione, questa di mercoledì 18 marzo. La prima è avvenuta al televoto e ad uscire è stato Fabio Testi. Per approfondire ...

18.03.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 18 marzo 2020: Raisport Classic e il Mondiale di calcio Mexico 70, emozioni azzurre

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 18 marzo 2020: Raisport Classic e il Mondiale di calcio Mexico 70, emozioni azzurre

Appuntamento televisivo per gli appassionati di calcio stasera, mercoledì 18 marzo 2020. Va in onda alle ore 22 il primo appuntamento - su Raisport +HD (canale 57 del ...

18.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33