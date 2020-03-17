Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

ChemPartner Introduces New State-of-the-Art Global Operation Center in Shanghai

17.03.2020 - 16:45

0

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art, 24,000 m2 laboratory facility in the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai, China.

The building, operating as ChemPartner's new Global Operation Center, houses approximately 700 employees and new laboratories for ChemPartner's discovery chemistry, biology and pharmacology, and the DMPK and exploratory toxicology departments. It also has a nearly 2,000 m2, AAALAC accredited animal facility.

"This facility demonstrates ChemPartner's commitment to be an innovative, technology-driven CRO," said Michael Hui, Chairman at ChemPartner. "We invested $35 million dollars into this new facility to make it a premiere drug discovery and development solution for our global clients."

Dr. Wei Tang, President at ChemPartner added, "All of us at ChemPartner are dedicated to research innovation to provide our biopharmaceutical clients with exceptional quality and timely results. Along with our Innovation Center in San Francisco, California, this new facility in Shanghai shows our dedication to technically and strategically accomplishing the research initiatives of our clients."

In addition to laboratory and scientific teams, the new Global Operations Center also houses ChemPartner's administration, finance, and legal teams. As more and more pharmaceutical and biotech companies look for quality service providers, ChemPartner is uniquely positioned to not only be a CRO and CMO, but to be a reliable pharmaceutical alliance partner providing intellectual contributions and exceptional technical expertise.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner, which includes ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery and development capabilities including biologics discovery, chemistry and medicinal chemistry, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and exploratory toxicology, and small and large molecule CMC. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Forlanini alle Ong: insorge ex primario Massimo Martelli: "Alla Regione Lazio sono dei delinquenti"
Il caso

Forlanini alle Ong: insorge ex primario Massimo Martelli: "Alla Regione Lazio sono dei delinquenti"

In piena, drammatica emergenza Coronavirus, si scopre che il Forlanini è stato promesso alle Ong da Nicola Zingaretti (governatore del Lazio e segretario nazionale del Pd), invece di essere utilizzato per curare i malati di Covid-19. La denuncia sulle pagine de Il Tempo, che ha portato alla luce lo scandalo, ha suscitato la dura posizione dell'ex primario di chirurgia toracica dell'ospedale, il ...

 
Sanificazione della città di Venezia, le immagini

Sanificazione della città di Venezia, le immagini

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 17 marzo 2020 Sanificazione della città di Venezia, le immagini Il sindaco di Venezia Luigi Brugnaro: "Sempre in prima fila. Avanti con fiducia!Sempre in prima fila! Grazie alle persone che garantiscono funzioni essenziali per la vitalità di Venezia. Avanti con fiducia." Fonte Facebook Luigi Brugnaro Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sassoli: "Bene proposte Commissione, questa e l'Europa utile e unita"

Sassoli: "Bene proposte Commissione, questa e l'Europa utile e unita"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Sassoli: "Bene proposte Commissione, questa e l'Europa utile e unita" Il presidente del parlamento europeo David Sassoli: "L’Europa corregge gli egoismi e la mancanza di coordinamento tra i governi nazionali di fronte alla grave crisi del Covid 19. La riunione straordinaria del Consiglio Europeo ha dato il via libera alle proposte della Commissione, indicate ...

 
Primi letti al nuovo ospedale alla Fiera di Milano, il servizio

Primi letti al nuovo ospedale alla Fiera di Milano, il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Primi letti al nuovo ospedale alla Fiera di Milano, il servizio Arrivano i primi letti nel nuovo ospedale in via di allestimento alla Fiera di Milano Courtesy Telelombardia Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Televisione

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Questa sera, 17 marzo, su Rai 1 torna alle 23.30 Porta a Porta. La trasmissione condotta dal giornalista Bruno Vespa era stata interrotta dopo l'annuncio della positività al ...

17.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

In tv

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

Pechino Express 2020, la puntata di martedì 17 marzo sarà decisamente avventurosa. Il reality in onda su Rai 2, registrato prima  dell'emergenza Coronavirus, vede le sei ...

17.03.2020

Coronavirus, anche Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

Coronavirus

Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

C'è anche Alessia Marcuzzi tra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che si scatena durante i flash mob delle ore 18. La showgirl e modella si sgola nel cantare l'Inno ...

17.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33