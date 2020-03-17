Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

UL Receives Full Marks in Sustainability Management Software Capabilities Assessment

17.03.2020 - 10:45

0

UL offers industries a solution to support all 11 sustainability needs outlined in a recent report and ranks No.1 for sustainability reporting

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to reports recently released by the independent research and consulting firm Verdantix, UL's 360 Sustainability scored the highest in reporting functionality amongst the twenty-three vendors analyzed in its study.

UL's 360 Sustainability also earned top marks for its functionality in supporting the following needs:

The findings are included in the Verdantix Smart Innovators: Sustainability Management Software (SMS) and the EHS Software Benchmark: Sustainability Reporting reports.

Steve Bolton, environmental health and safety research director, Verdantix, said, "Organizations are under increasing pressure from regulators, customers, investors, and nongovernment organizations to deeply embed sustainability strategies into their business plans. Recognized industry frameworks, such as SDG's GHG, CDP, and GRI, need to be managed and reported on. Software now plays a critical role in helping businesses collate and process a huge spectrum of data and metrics. We established UL's SMS has extensive diversity and capabilities to help businesses with all the sustainability needs outlined in the report and have the broadest and deepest functionality to provide EHS and sustainability data reporting management."

Giuseppe Barisan, director and general manager for Environment and Sustainability division, UL, said, "The report highlights several areas where our software performs especially well, including tracking and analyzing emissions, environmental, social and governance-related reporting, and sustainability strategy mapping. Our team remains focused on helping businesses manage all aspects of sustainability management. We recently launched Turbo Carbon™, to help businesses across all supply chains manage carbon emission reporting."

www.ul.com/360

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

CONTACT: Natalie FlackMarketing ManagerULT: +44 (0)1223 237200

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, flash mob: nostra intervista al ragazzo che imita Morgan e Achille Lauro. Chi è, video virali
SOCIAL

Coronavirus, flash mob: nostra intervista al ragazzo che imita Morgan e Achille Lauro. Chi è, video virali

Si chiama Michele Alessandrino, ha 20 anni, abita a Caserta, ma dallo scorso ottobre è iscritto, presso l’ateneo dell’università di Perugia, alla facoltà di Scienze per l’Investigazione e Sicurezza che ha sede a Narni. Dove abita, in affitto, durante il periodo delle lezioni. Che ora è costretto a seguire online da Caserta causa Coronavirus. A parte le pause che si prende per distrarsi un po’  e ...

 
Università La Sapienza di Roma deserta. Didattica sospesa e città universitaria chiusa

Università La Sapienza di Roma deserta. Didattica sospesa e città universitaria chiusa

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Università La Sapienza deserta. Didattica sospesa e città universitaria chiusa In seguito ai decreti emanati dal Governo per l’emergenza coronavirus, ‘Università La Sapienza ha sospeso la didattica. In questi giorni si stanno ultimando le procedure per avviare le video lezioni e si sta pensando di poter far svolgere le sedute di laurea on line Fonte: Agenzia ...

 
Coronavirus, Lodise (Cda La Sapienza): “Stagisti in medicina stanno dando contributo negli ospedali”

Coronavirus, Lodise (Cda La Sapienza): “Stagisti in medicina stanno dando contributo negli ospedali”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Lodise (cda università Sapienza): “Stagisti in medicina stanno dando importante contributo negli ospedali” “Stagisti in medicina stanno dando importante contributo negli ospedali” queste le parole di Antonio Lodise, rappresentante degli studenti nel consiglio di amministrazione dell’università La Sapienza di Roma, sul ruolo degli stagisti nell’emergenza ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Televisione

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Questa sera, 17 marzo, su Rai 1 torna alle 23.30 Porta a Porta. La trasmissione condotta dal giornalista Bruno Vespa era stata interrotta dopo l'annuncio della positività al ...

17.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

In tv

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

Pechino Express 2020, la puntata di martedì 17 marzo sarà decisamente avventurosa. Il reality in onda su Rai 2, registrato prima  dell'emergenza Coronavirus, vede le sei ...

17.03.2020

Coronavirus, anche Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

Coronavirus

Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

C'è anche Alessia Marcuzzi tra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che si scatena durante i flash mob delle ore 18. La showgirl e modella si sgola nel cantare l'Inno ...

17.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33