Covid-19: Menarini Group Converts Production Plant to Produce and Donate Disinfectant Gel

17.03.2020 - 09:45

0

FLORENCE, Italy, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United in the fight against Covid-19. In a difficult time for Italy and the entire world, pharmaceutical company Menarini Group is taking healthcare professionals and patient health even more to heart.

The Board of Directors of Menarini, chaired by Eric Cornut, has decided to convert part of its production plant in Florence (Italy) to manufacturing disinfectant gel to be donated to those hospitals and healthcare organisations who are in the front line in the battle against Coronavirus.

Menarini will be producing 5 tons of disinfectant gel per week which will be distributed throughout the Italian territory and free of charge by Italy's national Civil Protection Department.

"Doctors and healthcare professionals are the true 'heroes' in the fight against COVID-19 and through our donation of disinfectant gel we hope to be able to help them work in greater safety," stated Elcin Barker Ergun, Chief Executive Officer Menarini Group.

The Menarini Group

The Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, with headquarters in Florence, is present in more than 130 countries worldwide, with € 3,667 million in turnover and more than 17.000 employees. With 7 centres for Research & Development, Menarini products are present in the most important treatment areas, including cardiovascular, pulmonology, infectious diseases, diabetes, gastroenterology and anti-inflammatory/analgesic products. Pharmaceutical production is carried out in the Group's 16 manufacturing plants located in Italy and abroad, which produce and distribute over 585 million packets of product a year. Menarini's pharmaceutical production, in line with the highest quality standards, provides an ongoing contribution to the health of patients throughout the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134482/MENARINI_GROUP_Logo.jpg

