Yuyu Pharma, Medicine Donation to Coronavirus Hit Region

16.03.2020 - 10:45

0

Delivering vitamins, anti-fever medicine, anti-allergy medicine, etc. to the Korean Red Cross

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (CEO Robert Wonsang Yu) (KRX 000220) has donated vitamins, anti-fever medicine, and anti-allergy medication to help the people in Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions, which have both been hit hard by the Coronavirus. These include the vitamin "Yupan-C Pop Tablets," the anti-allergy tablet "Epinamin," and the anti-fever syrup "Kizbufen."

The donated medicines will be delivered to the Daegu branch of the Korean Red Cross after consultation with the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Association, and then delivered to 13 different treatments centers for confirmed cases of Coronavirus, as well as to healthcare workers at Daegu's Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

"Everyone at Yuyu Pharma hopes this donation can contribute to the fight against the epidemic and safeguard front-line medical workers," said CEO Robert Yu.

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123423/Yuyu_Pharma.jpg

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Oms: "Piu' casi e piu' morti fuori dalla Cina"

Coronavirus, Oms: "Piu' casi e piu' morti fuori dalla Cina"

(Agenzia Vista) Ginevra, 16 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Oms piu' casi e piu' morti fuori dalla Cina Il punto stampa quotidiano della OMS per gli aggiornamenti in merito all'emergenza Coronavirus. / faceboom OMS Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale”

Salvini: “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Salvini: “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale” “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale” queste le parole del leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, in una diretta facebook postata sul suo profilo. Facebook Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Locatelli (CSS): Uso indiscriminato di tamponi irrealistico e poco utile"

Coronavirus, Locatelli (CSS): Uso indiscriminato di tamponi irrealistico e poco utile"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Locatelli (CSS) uso indiscriminato di tamponi irrealistico e poco utile Il punto stampa quotidiano del Capo della Protezione Civile Angelo Borrelli per il bollettino sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Presente il presidente del Consiglio Superiore di Sanità Locatelli. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, l'annuncio di Mara Venier: "Domenica In torna in diretta su Rai1 domenica 22 marzo 2020"

Televisione

Coronavirus, l'annuncio di Mara Venier: "Domenica In torna in diretta su Rai1 domenica 22 marzo 2020"

La sospensione della programmazione in diretta di Domenica In, su Rai Uno, è durata solo una puntata, l'ultima. Quella di domenica scorsa 15 marzo 2020. La sospensione del ...

16.03.2020

Stasera in tv, lunedì 16 marzo 2020: cosa guardare. Dal Commissario Montalbano a Harry Potter

Televisione

Stasera in tv, lunedì 16 marzo 2020: cosa guardare. Dal Commissario Montalbano a Harry Potter

Italiani in casa a difendersi dal contagio da Coronavirus e stasera, lunedì 16 marzo 2020, la programmazione televisiva è particolarmente ricca. Nuovo episodio de "Il ...

16.03.2020

Video Coronavirus, crisi di coppia tra Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E ci va di mezzo anche Claudio Baglioni

Social

Video Crisi di coppia tra Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. Colpa di Baglioni

La quarantena da Coronavirus provoca una crisi di coppia tra Marco Bocci e Laura Chiatti. E c'entra pure Claudio Baglioni. Cosa accade nell'abitazione dei due attori umbri? ...

16.03.2020

