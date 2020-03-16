Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

PHNIX Launches New HeatForce Series CO2 Heat Pump Water Heating System for Commercial and Industrial Application

16.03.2020 - 09:45

0

GUANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, China's leading heat pump manufacturer, is constantly striving to enhance the efficiency of their heat pump system for commercial and industrial water heating under extreme low temperature condition, while minimizing the impact on environment. Now PHNIX is bringing to the European market a powerful heat pump water heating system for commercial and industrial application with the creative use of new eco-friendly CO2 refrigerant.

Compared with conventional heat pump water heater with refrigerant like R410A, R134a etc., PHNIX HeatForce CO2 heat pump water heating system is able to withstand even lower temperature conditions with the higher efficiency, which achieves significant cost savings for users. Moreover, with the unique capacity of producing 90°C hot water, the unit is particularly suitable for the provision of hot water in commercial and industrial occasions,such as hospital, luxury hotel, sport center, sterilizing in food factory, coating and painting in automotive machinery, according to Mr. Troy Wang, Director of PHNIX Commercial and industrial Water Heating Division.

About PHNIX Co2 Heat Pump HeatForce Series

Maintain High COP 4.3 at -7°C

Combing efficiency with PHNIX proven technologies, the unit is capable of maintaining high COP up to 4.3 under low temperature condition of -7°C.

Excellent Heating Under Extreme Cold Climate

With the use of CO2 refrigerant, the unit is capable of heating up water to 90°C high temperature even with exterior conditions at -25°C according to PHNIX certified laboratory.

Max. Water Temperature Up to 90°C

The feature of producing 90°C high temperature hot water allows it to meet the requirement of peak consumption and ensure huge quantity of hot water supply, while using less energy overall.

Fast Hot Water Supply at -35°C

The unit is powerful enough to operate stably even under extreme cold climate of -35°C. Furthermore, not just is the unit not affected by the super low temperature, but even provide hot water to users instantly without waiting.

About PHNIX

As a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

For enquiries: Janete Chen, phnixen@phnix-e.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123718/HeatForce_Series_CO2_Heat_Pump_Water_Heating_System.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Oms: "Piu' casi e piu' morti fuori dalla Cina"

Coronavirus, Oms: "Piu' casi e piu' morti fuori dalla Cina"

(Agenzia Vista) Ginevra, 16 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Oms piu' casi e piu' morti fuori dalla Cina Il punto stampa quotidiano della OMS per gli aggiornamenti in merito all'emergenza Coronavirus. / faceboom OMS Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale”

Salvini: “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Salvini: “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale” “Come Lega abbiamo chiesto l’anno bianco fiscale” queste le parole del leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, in una diretta facebook postata sul suo profilo. Facebook Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Locatelli (CSS): Uso indiscriminato di tamponi irrealistico e poco utile"

Coronavirus, Locatelli (CSS): Uso indiscriminato di tamponi irrealistico e poco utile"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Locatelli (CSS) uso indiscriminato di tamponi irrealistico e poco utile Il punto stampa quotidiano del Capo della Protezione Civile Angelo Borrelli per il bollettino sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Presente il presidente del Consiglio Superiore di Sanità Locatelli. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, l'annuncio di Mara Venier: "Domenica In torna in diretta su Rai1 domenica 22 marzo 2020"

Televisione

Coronavirus, l'annuncio di Mara Venier: "Domenica In torna in diretta su Rai1 domenica 22 marzo 2020"

La sospensione della programmazione in diretta di Domenica In, su Rai Uno, è durata solo una puntata, l'ultima. Quella di domenica scorsa 15 marzo 2020. La sospensione del ...

16.03.2020

Stasera in tv, lunedì 16 marzo 2020: cosa guardare. Dal Commissario Montalbano a Harry Potter

Televisione

Stasera in tv, lunedì 16 marzo 2020: cosa guardare. Dal Commissario Montalbano a Harry Potter

Italiani in casa a difendersi dal contagio da Coronavirus e stasera, lunedì 16 marzo 2020, la programmazione televisiva è particolarmente ricca. Nuovo episodio de "Il ...

16.03.2020

Video Coronavirus, crisi di coppia tra Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E ci va di mezzo anche Claudio Baglioni

Social

Video Crisi di coppia tra Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. Colpa di Baglioni

La quarantena da Coronavirus provoca una crisi di coppia tra Marco Bocci e Laura Chiatti. E c'entra pure Claudio Baglioni. Cosa accade nell'abitazione dei due attori umbri? ...

16.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33