The Leading Football Series 'Supa Strikas' from Moonbug to be launched in India

16.03.2020 - 08:45

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun and safe content for kids, today announced its hit video series Supa Strikas will now be showcased in India. The series has been licenced to Disney India.

Supa Strikas is a beloved South African digital and linear sports brand that follows the leading football team as they journey across the globe and to outer space on a quest to win the prized Super League trophy.

"Supa Strikas' lessons of fun, sportsmanship, respect and teamwork are incredibly relatable for audiences from all backgrounds," said Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA of Moonbug. "The program is already a top-viewed show on Disney Southeast Asia and Cartoon Network across Africa and will soon be available for viewers in India as well."

Supa Strikas, which debuted in 2009, is available in 27 languages and in over 100 countries worldwide. The show can be enjoyed across a variety of platforms, including: YouTube, Amazon, DisneyXD, Cartoon Network, ETV, MBC, TVP, Crave, Suria, Studio 23 and Zoom among others.

About Moonbug Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun and safe content for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1124051/Supa_Strikas.jpg

