Zoomlion Takes Offline, Online with New "Cloud Marketing" Initiative Following COVID-19 Outbreak

13.03.2020 - 15:45

0

Zoomlion attracts a record breaking 300,000+ views for industry-first online launch

CHANGSHA, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, has taken its offline marketing online with the launch of a new "Cloud Marketing" model in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"In response to the coronavirus, we have begun to speed up our online marketing strategy and have improved our Douyin, Kuaishou and live stream presence. Following the online launch of several products, we've seen a marked increase in fans and sales," said Mr. Huang Jianbing, Assistant President of Zoomlion and General Manager of Zoomlion Pumping Machinery.

Since February 4, Zoomlion has invited its chief technical experts from different branches and subsidiaries to conduct live broadcasts every afternoon to introduce and demonstrate concrete, earthmoving, mobile crane, and construction hoisting products nationwide, receiving thousands of viewers per day.

The live broadcast of the "Grand Launch of Lingyun-Series Pump Truck" was held at Zoomlion's production plant on March 11. It consisted of two parts: an introduction and Q&A with expert Mr. Gao Rongzhi, a game and truck model giveaway. The live event with high engagement attracted 327,700 visitors, received 881,986 likes and 42,472 comments.

A live broadcast themed "Zoomlion Charity Night" held by Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery on February 29 attracted over 60,000 followers and sold 620 excavators during the one-and-a-half-hour live broadcast.

"The effect of the online promotion is beyond our expectations. Zoomlion locates in Changsha, a Southeast City of China, therefore it was very difficult for customers in the northwest and northeast of China to participate in our on-site marketing events. However, with the live broadcast, they can take a more detailed look at product performance and interact with our experts." Added, Mr. Huang.

Engineers and technical experts were usually behind the scene, but now are becoming "Internet celebrities", with their own growing fanbase.

The new "Cloud-Marketing" model features online promotion, sales, and customer services and is expected to become an important feature of Zoomlion's future plans for growth.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123798/Zoomlion_Cloud_Marketing.jpg  

