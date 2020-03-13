Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Minerva Establishes Visiting Scholars Year to Support International Students

13.03.2020 - 09:15

0

Offering support for those impacted by visa, travel restrictions, or other issues for the 2020-21 academic year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) announces a Visiting Scholars year to enable students who have been accepted into highly selective, English-speaking universities to begin their studies uninterrupted. In response to recent challenges related to COVID-19, visa restrictions, and other global concerns, many leading colleges and universities will be forced to delay, defer, or cancel enrollment for students from affected countries.

Minerva's Visiting Scholars year is intended for students who have been accepted into a leading college or university, but face enrollment challenges to attend in residence for the 2020–21 academic year. In order to begin their studies in fall 2020, Visiting Scholars will be able to enroll in Minerva's four Foundation Year courses remotely. Minerva Schools are part of KGI, which is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). As such, course credits may be able to be transferred to other higher education institutions. The full year of tuition and fees for the Visiting Scholars program at Minerva totals only $15,950.

"Minerva's first year courses are designed to enrich every student. Our foundational curriculum focuses on developing critical and creative thinking skills, as well as learning and practice in both effective communication and interactions," explains Ben Nelson, Founder and CEO of Minerva. "We think deeply about international students, as over 80% of the Minerva student body is from outside the US. The Visiting Scholars year was created to ensure other international students who are prepared for the rigor of the curriculum are not forced to curtail their learning during these uncertain times. The Minerva academic model is distinctly capable of supporting these students with its completely redesigned, remote-enabled, class experience."

Not only are Minerva courses extremely rigorous, but the Forum™ virtual learning environment offers highly engaging, live, video-based instruction, without the need for physical classrooms. The Fully Active Learning methodology enabled by Forum includes synchronous, discussion-based seminars taught by outstanding and experienced professors in every class session. Visiting Scholars will take the same four courses, taught by Minerva faculty, that are required for first-year undergraduates at Minerva Schools.

The Visiting Scholars year is designed for remote, online access to the first-year curriculum only. Attendance does not include the residential or experiential components typical of the Minerva undergraduate program, nor does it indicate admission to the Minerva Schools undergraduate degree program. The Minerva Visiting Scholars year is accepting registrations starting March 12, 2020.

About Minerva Schools at KGI The Minerva Schools at KGI offer a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students in the world. Its programs offer an interdisciplinary curriculum with rigorous academic standards; an accomplished faculty, versed in the science of learning; and an interactive learning platform built with advanced technology. Minerva delivers an exceptional liberal arts and sciences education for future leaders and innovators across disciplines. The Minerva Schools at KGI were established in 2013 with Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) — a Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) accredited institution — in alliance with Minerva Project. The groundbreaking creation of the Minerva Schools at KGI is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press).

For more information contact Junko Green at pr@minerva.kgi.edu

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Siena, le contrade si affacciano alle finestre e improvvisano cori per scacciare il Coronavirus: il video

Siena, le contrade si affacciano alle finestre e improvvisano cori per scacciare il Coronavirus: il video

Mediagallery

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO
Social

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini è una delle regine di Instagram e continua a divertire i suoi follower. La bella ereditiera che ha conquistato ancora maggiore popolarità partecipando al Festival di Sanremo 2020, ha postato sulle storie del social, un video nel quale racconta la disavventura avvenuta in casa. Per approfondire leggi anche: Elettra Lamborghini, il ballo erotico in casa (video) "Stavamo giocando ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): età media dei deceduti è 80,3

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): età media dei deceduti è 80,3

Roma, 13 mar. (askanews) - "I dati che abbiamo è che i deceduti positivi hanno una media di 80.3 anni e sono prevalentemente maschi, l' età media dei deceduti è più alta rispetto a quella degli altri positivi". Lo ha detto il presidente dell'Iss, Silvio Brusaferro, durante la consueta conferenza stampa alla protezione civile per fare il punto sui casi di Covid-19 in Italia. "Abbiamo visto che il ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33