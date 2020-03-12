Infosys Wingspan to Drive Learning Experience for Siemens

Company-wide deployment of next generation, talent transformation platform will enhance learning experience for 385,000 employees across 200 countries

MUNICH and BENGALURU, India, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that it has been selected by Siemens to deploy Wingspan, Infosys' Digital Learning and Talent Transformation Platform. The company-wide deployment will provide employees a personalized learning experience and make it possible for them, among many other useful features, to track their progress and successes.

Siemens is on a digital transformation journey and has become one of the 10 biggest software companies in the world over the last 10 years. To maintain and extend market leadership, new digital technologies like AI, IoT, automation, cyber security or additive manufacturing are critical for Siemens' and its customers long-term success. It's vital for every employee at Siemens to get easy access to upskilling and reskilling opportunities. Infosys will support Siemens to stay ahead of the curve through a highly effective learning experience platform, while leveraging and simplifying the existing learning technology ecosystem.

Infosys Wingspan will provide a next generation, cloud-based talent and learning experience platform with features like mobile access to enable learning anytime and anywhere. It will use AI-powered search through concepts like topic spiders, navigators and personalized homepages to create a powerful and personalized interface for employees. The platform, which is named My Learning World at Siemens, will be a single-entry point to access learning content across multiple sources (internal and external), thereby leveraging investments in existing systems.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, "We are delighted to partner with Siemens to further develop the learning experience of its employees. To survive the impact of digital disruption and to navigate these digital times, it is imperative for enterprises to ensure effective talent development. Wingspan, a robust Open-source stack-based platform, will provide Siemens' employees an innovative learning experience that will set new industry standards."

Thomas Leubner, Chief Learning Officer, Siemens AG said, "Digitalization is at the core of our strategy for the future. We are excited to have found an effective partner in Infosys who can support us to further improve our employee's growth journey with My Learning World. This is an important partnership for Siemens, and we look forward to a new learning experience for our employees."

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

