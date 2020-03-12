Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Uber drives customer-focused innovation with Mixpanel

12.03.2020 - 12:49

0

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the world's leading product analytics company, teamed up with Uber to help its teams make analytics self-serve for every product manager. As Uber expands into new markets, its regional product teams tailor everything from the signup flow to the app experience to best meet local needs. Doing this effectively requires making analytics on the user experience as easy to access as possible for employees across the globe so they can always back their decisions with data.

"The needs of our customers are always evolving, so we're continuously testing changes to the experience we provide to both riders and drivers," says Ingrid Bernaudin, Product Lead for Driver Growth. "Mixpanel made analytics self-serve for the product teams at Uber, so anyone can answer questions they have on user conversion, retention, and activation that are locally relevant and optimized for that region."

After looking at the analytics products available in the market, Uber chose Mixpanel based on its ability to provide powerful analysis that's easy to use and scales with its teams. With a sophisticated data setup already in place, Mixpanel's flexibility to integrate with it reliably, across very large volumes of data, was also key for the company.

"Uber's product and data teams are on the cutting edge and will push us to continually evolve Mixpanel to be faster and more powerful," says Neil Rahilly, Mixpanel's VP of Product and Design. "We're excited to arm them with self-serve analytics so they can build amazing experiences throughout the world."

About MixpanelMixpanel's mission is to increase the rate of innovation by helping companies build better products through data. With our market-leading product analytics solution, product teams can analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience.

Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Twitter, and Ancestry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com.

About UberUber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Siena, le contrade si affacciano alle finestre e improvvisano cori per scacciare il Coronavirus: il video

Siena, le contrade si affacciano alle finestre e improvvisano cori per scacciare il Coronavirus: il video

Mediagallery

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO
Social

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini è una delle regine di Instagram e continua a divertire i suoi follower. La bella ereditiera che ha conquistato ancora maggiore popolarità partecipando al Festival di Sanremo 2020, ha postato sulle storie del social, un video nel quale racconta la disavventura avvenuta in casa. Per approfondire leggi anche: Elettra Lamborghini, il ballo erotico in casa (video) "Stavamo giocando ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): età media dei deceduti è 80,3

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): età media dei deceduti è 80,3

Roma, 13 mar. (askanews) - "I dati che abbiamo è che i deceduti positivi hanno una media di 80.3 anni e sono prevalentemente maschi, l' età media dei deceduti è più alta rispetto a quella degli altri positivi". Lo ha detto il presidente dell'Iss, Silvio Brusaferro, durante la consueta conferenza stampa alla protezione civile per fare il punto sui casi di Covid-19 in Italia. "Abbiamo visto che il ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33