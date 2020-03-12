UPENDS Releases World's First Antibacterial Vape Product - Uppen

Edicola

12.03.2020 - 12:49

0

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UPENDS, a boutique vape brand committed to redefining vaporizers, released the world's first antibacterial mouthpiece used in its new device, Uppen, on March 11, 2020.

Uppen, a portable refillable pod system, adopts a specialized antibacterial material for the mouthpiece, which effectively reduces the ability for bacteria to multiply, providing a more sanitary experience.

According to the testing carried out by the company, the antibacterial rate of the mouthpiece against three conventional bacteria within 24 hours was over 99.9%. Meanwhile, the delicate anti-loss-design pen cap avoids stains from blotting on the mouthpiece in daily carrying and storage.

Uppen is equipped with the latest flax-based ETCHIP™ technology. Uppen is the first mouth-to-lung vaping device that adopts a strip coil, which solves the problems of spitting and popping due to uneven working temperatures.

"Uppen is designed for people chasing both hygiene and style." Kevin Zor, the Product Director of UPENDS said, "We focus on each detail during use and strive for easier, more pleasant and perfect experience."

Uppen will be available across the globe in early April this year.

About UPENDS

Founded in 2019, the UPENDS team was combined by a manufacturing team with more than 10 years of production and process experience, and a design team skilled at getting rid of the stale and bringing forth the fresh. The UPENDS team is eager to change the rough image of electronic cigarettes and open a path to refinement. Following the philosophy of both elegance and utility, the UPENDS team is committed to providing users with an elegant and casual experience.

For more information contact:

Phone: +86 0755 26687707             Mail:     info@upends.comWebsite:  www.upends.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122595/New_Antibacterial_Vape_Uppen.jpg  

