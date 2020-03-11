Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

European Market Leader Vivera Foodgroup Sees Record Years Ahead

11.03.2020 - 10:15

0

Sustainability concerns drive strong demand for plant-based food

HOLTEN, Netherlands, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera, the third largest European producer of plant-based food, aims at strong growth figures in 2020 and for the mid and long term. It sees fast growing demand through most parts of Europe and has delivered average annual growth of 25% over the last 3 years resulting in € 80 million expected revenue in 2020. Vivera thinks it can achieve revenues of € 250 million within 5 years due to strong growth expectations for the plant-based market in Europe. In order to achieve this Vivera invests substantially in production capacity and its product portfolio. Vivera holds a strong market position in the European retail market with sales in 25 countries.

Goodbye meat, hello 'More Life Less Meat'

In 2019 Vivera Foodgroup has been one of the first large companies in the world to say a final goodbye to meat in favour of plant-based food. It sold its former parent company Enkco, specialist in chilled and deep-frozen meat products. As a 100% plant-based company Vivera believes that we can all have 'More Life if we eat Less Meat'. This new strategic direction and end line "More Life Less Meat" will be enriched by inviting consumers to join their 'Goodness Revolution'. Vivera want to ease the path to eat less meat by creating irresistible products that are healthier for the people and their environment. A network approach where all stakeholders are invited to do their bit, bite by bite.

In the UK and the Netherlands this daring brand repositioning "More Life Less Meat" has already taken place. The relaunch for other European countries (Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Poland, Hungary) is lined up in the coming weeks and months.

Vivera recognizes increasing consumer awareness of the impact of meat consumption on our climate, peoples' health and the quality of life for animals. It is on a mission to help everyone make their change with a wide and increasing range of more than 50 different delicious plant-based products.

Massive expansion of production facility ahead

Following the sale of the meat activities Vivera has successfully expanded its production capacity by 50% as of January 2020. From 2021 the company is executing additionally a doubling of its production capacity with the opening of a new production facility in the Netherlands. Besides this Vivera continues to increase its investments in Marketing and R&D.

Willem van Weede, CEO of Vivera Foodgroup: "We clearly see an accelerating growth of the European market of plant-based food. We signal higher than expected demand from European supermarkets and Quick Service Restaurants. We will invest further in our successful journey to let consumers experience that plant-based food can be as tasty as traditional meat. And at the same time having large benefits for their personal health, environmental impact and animal welfare. Making it tastier and easier for conscious consumers to reduce their meat intake is our number one motivation. In line with our belief: 'more life, less meat'."

Annual production of more than 70 million plant-based products

With a weekly production of 1,5 million plant-based products Vivera responds to the growing interest of consumers in healthier and more sustainable food. Vivera recently launched successful products such as Bacon pieces and BBQ Goujons which are currently available at many large retailers in Europe.

About Vivera Foodgroup

Vivera has been a pioneer in the development of vegetarian and plant-based meal components since 1990. The company with nearly 400 employees and headquarters and plant in the Netherlands has since then become one of the three largest producers in Europe. Together with Culifrost (producer of IQF frozen, plant-based meal components) and Dutch Tofu Company (high-quality tofu) Vivera is part of the newly formed Vivera Foodgroup. After the sale of meat company Enkco in 2019 the new group has been established. Vivera Foodgroup is solely active in the market of plant-based products.

Vivera is committed to support consumers with the most delicious plant-based products. Vivera believes that life is better when you eat less meat. Eating less meat becomes easier because of our extensive and growing product range of more than 50 tasteful products which are good for you and good for the planet. Making change an easy choice: 'More Life, Less Meat'.

Vivera's goal is to help mobilise everyone to make their change. By making highly innovative and tasty products like the first commercially available vegan steak in the world. Vivera's products are available in more than 27,000 supermarkets in 25 European countries.

Website: www.vivera.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Siena, le contrade si affacciano alle finestre e improvvisano cori per scacciare il Coronavirus: il video

Siena, le contrade si affacciano alle finestre e improvvisano cori per scacciare il Coronavirus: il video

Mediagallery

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO
Social

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini è una delle regine di Instagram e continua a divertire i suoi follower. La bella ereditiera che ha conquistato ancora maggiore popolarità partecipando al Festival di Sanremo 2020, ha postato sulle storie del social, un video nel quale racconta la disavventura avvenuta in casa. Per approfondire leggi anche: Elettra Lamborghini, il ballo erotico in casa (video) "Stavamo giocando ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): età media dei deceduti è 80,3

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): età media dei deceduti è 80,3

Roma, 13 mar. (askanews) - "I dati che abbiamo è che i deceduti positivi hanno una media di 80.3 anni e sono prevalentemente maschi, l' età media dei deceduti è più alta rispetto a quella degli altri positivi". Lo ha detto il presidente dell'Iss, Silvio Brusaferro, durante la consueta conferenza stampa alla protezione civile per fare il punto sui casi di Covid-19 in Italia. "Abbiamo visto che il ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33