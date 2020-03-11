TempTraq® Ready to Support Remote Temperature Monitoring of Coronavirus Patients

TempTraq® single-use, wireless patch ideal for monitoring patient temperatures without need for direct patient contact

CLEVELAND, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, monitoring temperatures of infected or exposed patients is a major focus for healthcare organizations worldwide. However, with heightened infection control procedures and quarantines, sharing traditional thermometers among multiple patients may be risky. To address this need, Blue Spark Technologies offers TempTraq: a single-use, disposable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch.

TempTraq continuously monitors and records axillary temperature and wirelessly transmits real-time data for up to 72 hours. Once placed on a patient, clinicians can remotely monitor temperatures with little-to-no direct contact. TempTraq, which is not shared across patient populations, helps eliminate potential cross-contamination from shared temperature measurement devices.

In the event of an adverse impact of COVID-19, the need to support immediate, large-scale quarantines could place elevated stress on health systems and healthcare workers. By remotely monitoring real-time data, TempTraq enables clinicians to ensure a higher level of simultaneous temperature measurement compliance in outpatient settings for multiple patients. For example, leading healthcare institutions use TempTraq for both inpatient and outpatient temperature monitoring of oncology patients at high risk of infection or fever.

TempTraq is supported by both patient- and clinician-facing mobile apps with data centrally stored on TempTraq's HIPAA-compliant cloud service, TempTraq Connect. Data monitoring is also available on the TempTraq Clinician web portal or routed directly to hospital EMRs. The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system. TempTraq is currently being used and implemented in hospitals across the US, Europe and Australia. Additionally, TempTraq is being used by a number of leading pharmaceutical companies in conjunction with both clinical trials and commercial roll outs.



About Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. is an innovator in wearable, medical device solutions.

About TempTraq

TempTraq®, Blue Spark Technologies' patented innovation, is the only Bluetooth®, wearable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably monitors body temperature for up to 72 hours and sends alerts to Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices.

TempTraq Connect is the HIPAA-compliant cloud service supported by Google Healthcare Cloud Platform that enables patients and caregivers to monitor body temperature from anywhere. It can also directly integrate with healthcare provider electronic medical record (EMR) systems and nurse monitoring stations, providing a secure method of storing patient healthcare data. The system is FDA, CE and TGA cleared.

TempTraq has shown proven efficacy in the most demanding environments, including the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cincinnati Children's Hospital, as well as several other leading hospitals. The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system.

