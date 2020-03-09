Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Sinopec Puts Its First Meltblown Non-Woven Fabric Line into Production

09.03.2020 - 09:16

0

BEIJING, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-eight hours ahead of schedule, Sinopec Corp, China's leading energy and chemical company, put its first melt-blown non-woven fabric assembly line into operation at its Yanshan factory in Beijing on March 6. The Yanshan factory is a converted 3600 square meter old warehouse that has found new life as a global production base following the challenges brought by the coronavirus outbreak. 

The 14,400-ton capacity Yanshan facility is one of Sinopec's two melt-blown non-woven fabric assembly bases and is co-managed with China National Machinery Industry Corporation. The base has two non-woven production lines and three spunbond production lines and can produce up to 4 tons of melt-blown fabric for 1.2 million N95 disposable masks or 6 tons for 6 million disposable masks per day.

The new facility also takes advantage of Sinopec's integrated upstream supply-chain by sourcing local materials from Yanshan and support from the on-site synthetic resin production line. 

"It normally takes about half a year to complete the construction of a 10,000-ton melt-blown fabric factory - We have done it in 12 days, 48 hours ahead of schedule. In a challenging time like this, saving 48 hours means that we can produce an extra 12 million disposable masks," said Lv Dapeng, Spokesperson of Sinopec Corp.

The largest medical material supplier in China, Sinopec is a significant supplier of polypropylene, a key component in the production of disposable masks for medical use. The new assembly line will ensure a stable supply of medical supplies, such as masks and clothing, can be distributed across the nation and worldwide. 

"We are privileged to support those who are protecting us from the virus. Sinopec will utilize all of our resources to ensure supplies to the frontline are guaranteed," said Lv. 

Sinopec's other eight melt-blown non-woven fabric production lines in Yizheng, Jiangsu are currently under construction and are expected to enter operation by mid-April. 

About Sinopec Corp.Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration, production, transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas, petrochemical and coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products, as well as other commodities and technologies. 

In addition, Sinopec is engaged in the research, development and application of energy technologies.

With a corporate mission of "fueling beautiful life," Sinopec pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation and green and low-carbon growth to build a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, le precauzioni da prendere in cucina. Cibo e sicurezza, occhio alla conservazione in frigorifero

Coronavirus, le precauzioni da prendere in cucina. Cibo e sicurezza, occhio alla conservazione in frigorifero

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): "Con sintomi restare a casa e chiamare 112 o 118". Quali sono i più comuni

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): "Con sintomi restare a casa e chiamare 112 o 118". Quali sono i più comuni

Coronavirus, sette nuovi casi in un giorno a Siena

Coronavirus, sette nuovi casi in un giorno a Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Nicola Porro: “Mi sono beccato il virus”

Coronavirus, Nicola Porro: “Mi sono beccato il virus”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Nicola Porro: “Mi sono beccato il virus” “Mi sono beccato il virus” queste le parole di Nicola Porro, giornalista e conduttore televisivo, in un video pubblicato sul suo sito internet. Porro al momento sta abbastanza bene ed è in continuo monitoraggio Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, l'ex calciatore della Nazionale, Amedeo Carboni: "Qui in Spagna nessuna precauzione" VIDEO SKY
la testimonianza

Video Sky Coronavirus, l'ex azzurro Carboni: "Qui in Spagna nessuna precauzione"

Dalla penisola iberica arriva una testimonianza che elogia i protocolli adottati in Italia contro il Coronavirus, al contrario di quanto accade in Spagna. A fornirla è Amedeo Carboni, ex terzino della Nazionale italiana e di Valencia, Roma, Sampdoria, Parma, Empoli, Bari e Arezzo. "In Italia - spiega il 55enne ex calciatore originario di Arezzo - può esserci stata anche troppa prevenzione, ma ciò ...

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Iniziata la consegna di 325 respiratori per terapie intensive”

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Iniziata la consegna di 325 respiratori per terapie intensive”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Iniziata la consegna di 325 respiratori per terapie intensive” “Iniziata la consegna di 325 respiratori per terapie intensive”queste le parole del commissario straordinario per l’emergenza da coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli, durante la conferenza stampa per l’aggiornamento del contagio. La conferenza si è tenuta dalla sede della Protezione ...

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Sono 463 i deceduti in totale in Italia per il virus”

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Sono 463 i deceduti in totale in Italia per il virus”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Sono 463 i deceduti in totale in Italia per il virus” “Sono 463 i deceduti in totale in Italia per il virus” queste le parole del commissario straordinario per l’emergenza da coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli, durante la conferenza stampa per l’aggiornamento del contagio. La conferenza si è tenuta dalla sede della Protezione Civile di Roma ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ivana Icardi, notte hot per la sorella del calciatore: passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo VIDEO

Televisione

Ivana Icardi, notte hot per la sorella del calciatore: passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo VIDEO

Notte hot per la sorella di Mauro Icardi, Ivana.  Scoppia la passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo Sierra. Sin dalla partenza per l’isola, i due non hanno nascosto un ...

09.03.2020

Scende in campo anche Vasco Rossi: "E' una guerra. Grazie a medici e infermieri"

Coronavirus

Scende in campo anche Vasco Rossi: "E' una guerra. Grazie a medici e infermieri"

Anche Vasco Rossi scende in campo contro il Coronavirus Covid-19. Lo fa con un appello sui suoi profili social, aderendo alla campagna #iorestoacasa. "Ragazzi la cosa è seria ...

09.03.2020

La vita promessa di Rai 1 batte ancora Live, il programma della D'Urso su Canale 5. Si pensa alla terza serie

Tv

La vita promessa di Rai 1 batte ancora Live, il programma della D'Urso su Canale 5. Si pensa alla terza serie

Si chiude con la conferma del successo di ascolti consolidatosi nelle settimane La Vita Promessa 2, fiction con di Rai1 con Luisa Ranieri, diretta da Ricky Tognazzi. Il ...

09.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33