CleverTap Strengthens Global Presence with Expansion into the Middle East

09.03.2020 - 09:15

0

User Engagement and Retention Leader Drives Momentum in Gulf Cooperation Council Market with More Than 25 Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced its expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market with more than 25 customers. Fuel delivery application CAFU, leading video streaming platform Shahid, and regional telecom leader Ooredoo are just a few of the new brands leveraging CleverTap's platform to help engage, retain and grow their users. By expanding into this new market, CleverTap builds upon its global footprint and strengthens its ability to serve its worldwide customer base.

"CleverTap's continued growth in key global markets underscores our commitment to providing both global enterprises and local businesses with the tools they need to effectively drive marketing campaigns and increase user engagement and retention as growth drivers," said Malay Harsha, head of marketing, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, CleverTap. "With our expansion into the Middle East, CleverTap is well-positioned to enable current and future customers to build loyal relationships that drive revenue growth."

As the leading AI-powered, omnichannel marketing platform for the enterprise, CleverTap is designed to help marketers retain users and maximize user lifetime value. Offering a unified approach to address common challenges such as data silos, CleverTap delivers real-time, individualized marketing messages based on customer behavior—instead of merely a static user profile—and allows businesses to quickly experiment, learn and optimize mobile application strategies for increased user engagement and retention.

"CleverTap has made tremendous progress in expanding the reach of its innovative user retention solution," said Anand Jain, co-founder and chief strategy officer, CleverTap. "We are thrilled to continue to provide new ways for our expanding global customer base to better engage with their customers and deliver innovative and transformative customer experiences."

For more information or to schedule a customized demo, visit clevertap.com.

About CleverTapCleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064423/CleverTap_Logo.jpg

