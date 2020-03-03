Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Coveris Enters CEE Market With Acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit Kft

03.03.2020 - 14:16

0

VIENNA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveris today announces the successful acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit Kft, a specialist in high-quality flexible packaging solutions for the food industry, for an undisclosed sum. As part of the acquisition, Plasztik-Tranzit Kft is to be renamed Coveris Pirtó.

Founded in 1985, Plasztik-Tranzit Kft has become one of the leading flexo printing packaging producers in Hungary. The company offers modern inhouse capabilities including extrusion, state-of-the-art flexo printing, lamination and converting in both Hungary and neighbouring markets.

The acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit Kft is part of Coveris' new growth strategy that aims to create a hub for high-tech packaging production in Eastern Europe, alongside growing its capacity in the medical, food and films businesses. Plasztik-Tranzit Kft's state of the art technology will allow Coveris to offer high quality extrusion, flexo printing, lamination and converting services to the Central and Eastern European market. This is the second acquisition of Coveris within the past six months, during which period Coveris also strongly increased and modernized capacity throughout its existing network

Jakob A. Mosser, CEO of Coveris, said. "We are delighted that after a two-year search we have now found the perfect CEE hub that will serve all our three Business units. The existing modern technology and the strong focus on high end converted products is very impressive. We are confident to grow the company within a couple of years to the current average size of Coveris' sites that is about m€ 50."

ABOUT COVERIS

Coveris is a leading European packaging company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world's most respected brands. We develop packaging that protects all types of products - from food to pet food, from medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. Through our broad level of technical expertise, our high-quality packaging extends the shelf life of products hence helping to reduce waste and resource wastage. Together with our customers we are constantly working on new attractive and sustainable packaging solutions. Coveris operates 25 sites in the EMEA region with 4,200 employees. Coveris Group is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

www.coveris.com

ABOUT PLASZTIK-TRANZIT KFT

Plasztik-Tranzit Kft was founded 30 years ago and became one of the leading flexo printing packaging producers in Hungary. With inhouse extrusion, flexo printing, lamination and conversion capabilities Plasztik-Tranzit Kft offers solutions to complex demands and delivers high quality service, mainly for the food industry.

http://www.plasztik-tranzit.hu/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095723/Coveris_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Lavoro, concorso per 500 posti per custodi dei beni culturali. Ecco il bando del Ministero

Lavoro, concorso per 500 posti per custodi dei beni culturali. Ecco il bando del Ministero

Sintomi Coronavirus: raffreddore, mal di gola, tosse, febbre e difficoltà respiratorie. Anziani più a rischio

Raffreddore, mal di gola, tosse, febbre e difficoltà respiratorie

Nuova truffa telefonica sulla bolletta dell'energia elettrica, ecco come funziona

Nuova truffa telefonica su bolletta energia elettrica, ecco come funziona

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Foti (Fdi): Ascoltiamo proposte di Conte e valuteremo"

Coronavirus, Foti (Fdi): Ascoltiamo proposte di Conte e valuteremo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Foti (Fdi) ascoltiamo proposte di Conte e valuteremo Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte ha convocato a Palazzo Chigi i capigruppo delle forze politiche in Parlamento per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus e illustrare le misure economiche del Governo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, De Petris: "Rafforzare decreto gia' uscito per velocizzare i tempi"

Coronavirus, De Petris: "Rafforzare decreto gia' uscito per velocizzare i tempi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, De Petris rafforzare decreto gia' uscito per velocizzare i tempi Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte ha convocato a Palazzo Chigi i capigruppo delle forze politiche in Parlamento per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus e illustrare le misure economiche del Governo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Video Napoli, il padre del ragazzo di 15 anni ucciso: "Accusa omicidio per carabiniere non mi ridà mio figlio"
Il caso

Video Napoli, il padre del ragazzo di 15 anni ucciso: "Accusa omicidio per carabiniere non mi ridà mio figlio"

"Non è una vittoria per noi, non è una vittoria per nessuno, la vittoria per me sarebbe stata avere mio figlio a casa".Così Vincenzo Russo, il padre del ragazzo ucciso a Napoli, commenta al microfono di Sky l'accusa di omicidio nei confronti del militare che ha sparato durante un tentativo di rapina. Contrastanti le ricostruzioni dell'accaduto. Da un parte i legali del militare che sostengono che ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Sky Coronavirus non ferma la moda di Parigi. Dopo Belen Rodriguez protagonisti Valentino, Zegna e Valli

Moda

Video Sky Coronavirus non ferma la moda di Parigi: Valentino, Zegna e Valli

La moda non si arrende. Non ci sono stati ripercussioni sulla Fashion Week di Parigi, a differenza di quanto è accaduto per la Settimana della Moda di Milano. Tra i ...

03.03.2020

Tv, ascolti: "L'Amica geniale" batte tutti nella serata del 2 marzo 2020, bene il Grande Fratello vip 4

Televisione

Tv, ascolti: "L'Amica geniale" batte tutti nella serata del 2 marzo 2020, bene il Grande Fratello vip 4

Ascolti tv di lunedì 2 marzo 2020. Chiude con il record «L’amica geniale - Storia del nuovo cognome», la serie evento ispirata ai romanzi di Elena Ferrante, proposta in prima ...

03.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, la manovra per evitare Montalbano: il programma viene spostato e ci sono altre novità

Televisione

Grande Fratello vip 4, la manovra per evitare Montalbano: il programma viene spostato e ci sono altre novità

Torna il Commissario Montalbano su Rai1 e il Grande Fratello Vip cambia giorno. Lunedì 9 marzo torna, con una nuova puntata sulla rete ammiraglia della Rai e così il reality ...

03.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33