Viroclinics Biosciences and DDL Diagnostic Laboratory Join Forces

Two leading virology testing laboratories integrate to form new group serving global biopharmaceutical industry

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viroclinics Biosciences, a leading virology contract research organization, announced today that it has acquired DDL Diagnostic Laboratory, a leading diagnostic solutions provider. The transaction enhances the combined group's leading global position in anti-viral and vaccine testing and will serve to accelerate their ambitious growth strategy.

Viroclinics was founded in 2001 and specializes in the fields of virology and global logistics services. DDL was founded in 1994 and is an expert laboratory in advanced (molecular) diagnostic testing. Both companies operate globally, serving leading biopharmaceutical companies active in the field of microbial vaccines and anti-virals.

Viroclinics is the global leader in influenza and other viral targets, such as RSV and Polio, while DDL also specializes in the fields of Hepatitis and HPV. The combined organization will operate from four testing laboratories located in Europe and China, with access to a global network of processing facilities across 20 countries to coordinate sample collection in strategic regions worldwide to serve global trials.

"By joining with DDL, we will enhance Viroclinics' leading position as a specialized contract research organization, adding to our service offering, capacity and geographic presence," said Bob van Gemen, Ph.D, CEO of Viroclinics Biosciences, who will serve as CEO of the combined organization. "I look forward to working with the DDL team and continuing to build on our leading global position as a virology CRO."

"This is an exciting milestone for DDL. Our mission has been clear since the start of our company: to be a premier service provider in the global pharma services sector, with a focus on molecular diagnostics in infectious diseases," said Leen-Jan van Doorn, Ph.D, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of DDL. Jan Lindeman, CEO of DDL, M.Sc. MBA, added: "The combined expertise of DDL and Viroclinics provides an opportunity to increase our capacity, extend our service portfolio and enhance opportunities for all employees."

The joint strengths and capabilities, and increased laboratory capacity of the new group create a more complete portfolio of services for clients, from early stage pre-clinical work to large scale phase 2/3 trials as well as post-marketing studies. The combined business will employ 240 specialized scientists, researchers, technicians and support staff.

"We believe the market opportunity is enormous," added Bob van Gemen. "Together, the Viroclinics and DDL teams will continue to invest in virology, adjacent and novel therapeutic fields, with the goal of serving a growing global client base."

Financial details are not disclosed.

About Viroclinics BiosciencesViroclinics Biosciences is a leading virology contract research organization, serving the biopharmaceutical community with a broad range of preclinical, clinical diagnostic, assay development and clinical trial logistics services. Operating at a global level, Viroclinics is the preferred virology testing laboratory for several of the top-10 biopharmaceutical companies. Viroclinics' extensive experience with clinical and preclinical studies for viruses, including its specialty in respiratory viruses, puts the company at the forefront in supporting the development of vaccines, antibodies and antiviral compounds targeting viral infectious diseases. Viroclinics is based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and employs more than 160 well-trained, dedicated scientists and technical experts.

More information: www.viroclinics.com

About DDL DDL Diagnostic Laboratory (DDL) is a state-of-the-art laboratory specialized in (molecular) diagnostic testing and diagnostic assay development. DDL performs advanced (molecular) diagnostic testing on behalf of pharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. DDL also designs, develops, and validates novel diagnostic assays, which can be tailored to specific diagnostic purposes. DDL is based in Rijswijk, the Netherlands and has a core team of 80 quality-minded employees with proven scientific and clinical laboratory experience. DDL offers state-of-the-art diagnostic services to its customers, and provides flexible, creative, and cost-effective advanced diagnostic solutions. Currently, DDL serves multiple international pharmaceutical companies, including 10 of the worldwide top-20.

More information: www.ddl.nl