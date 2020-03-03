Infosys to Transform K+S' Infrastructure to NextGen Agile and Flexible Hybrid Cloud

Edicola

KASSEL, Germany and BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long term partnership with K+S AG, world's largest salt manufacturer and Europe's biggest supplier of Potash, to support its 'Shaping 2030 Strategy' - by preparing an agile and flexible IT infrastructure foundation to enable their digital roadmap. As part of this partnership, Infosys will help K+S become more sustainable by navigating them to a next generation hybrid cloud datacentre.

Infosys will set up two state-of-the-art, centralized and dedicated datacentres in Kassel, Germany and 16 regional datacentres in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America along with a public cloud ecosystem. Infosys will deliver critical infrastructure services in a hybrid cloud and manage these centres end-to-end. This will ensure seamless operations, value and consistency in the quality of services delivered across locations worldwide. Infosys will also be responsible for managing the IT landscape of K+S across 100+ sites for over 9000 end users, across 25+ countries globally.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are excited to be working with K+S AG as a strategic partner to drive their IT infrastructure transformation and support programs. We will continue to leverage the perfect blend of people and software to deliver superior experiences for K+S users. This partnership will enable K+S reimagine their workplace and bring in agility of cloud infrastructure to help them achieve their business goals."

Dr. Berthold Kröger, Head of IT, K+S, said, "At K+S, we're excited to work with Infosys to accomplish our key business goals, transform the current IT infrastructure, and future-proof our digital workplace. Infosys' expertise in the next-gen hybrid cloud will enable us to streamline our operations across datacentres, global networks, workplace and end-user support services. This partnership will help us cope with the evolving times by transforming our IT infrastructure with new age technology adoption for flexible service delivery in a cost-effective and timely fashion."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

