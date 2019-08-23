Edicola

Blis Grows Programmatic by 300%

23.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the global leader in real-world intelligence, has today announced that its programmatic revenues have increased threefold in the first half of 2019. The significant growth demonstrates increased traction for Blis' transparent programmatic offerings with every major holding group in the UK now working with the company.

Greg Isbister, Founder and CEO of Blis said, "We're seeing continued growth across our DaaS and PMP offerings. For the past two years, we've been investing in refining our programmatic trading offerings, as well as improving platform access and we're thrilled to see the traction. Transparency is a key element of this for us, whether that's through self-serve functionality or our industry-first blockchain solution, which gives clients and partners access to the data provenance of audience segments."

With nine out of tendigital display ad dollars predicted to be spent on programmatic inventory in the UK by 2020, the prevalence of the buying model will continue to be an area of focus for agencies and brands alike.  Advertisers want to maximise their investment and ensure that their ads are seen in the right place at the right time and Blis' Private Marketplaces (PMPs) provide this assurance to advertisers and publishers.

The Blis Smart Platform brings accuracy and transparent reporting to clients. Amid growing demands for increased transparency from global brands such as Unilever and P&G, the news of complete visibility through the Blis platform provides extra assurance for clients.

Matt Sanders, Chief Operating Officer of PHD UK, a long-time Blis client, says, "Working in a transparent way is incredibly important for us as an agency, and Blis has proven to be a partner we can trust. They help ensure that we are having an open and honest relationship with our clients. As the market continues to shift further towards programmatic buying, it's essential that agencies and brands have full access to their data and how their campaigns are running. Having full access to the Blis platform is the level of transparency we need."

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy, and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation, and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 31 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz, and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year.

For more information, visit https://blis.com/

Contact: Marian Brannellymarian.brannelly@blis.com+44(0)7506272642

 

