The First Qingdao Multinationals Summit Opens in October

23.08.2019 - 10:45

0

- QINGDAO, China, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qingdao Multinationals Summit ("The Summit"), which will be forged into a new platform for China's opening-up, will be held from Oct. 19-20, 2019, at the Qingdao International Convention Centre. One hundred eighty-eight executives of international companies from 26 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the summit, including 49 executives from the Fortune Global 500. 

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Republic of China and Shandong municipal government, the Summit lands permanently in Qingdao, the capital city of Shandong province, will be hosted annually on the third Saturday and Sunday of October.

The Summit consists of many events including closed-door meetings, parallel forums, displays from multinational companies, activities from cities of honour, industrial roadshows and supporting exhibitions. It is also going to release the Qingdao Declaration of Multinational Corporation Leaders and Multinational Corporations Investment Report in China for 40 years. The Ministry of Commerce will also host a closed-door meeting with participating multinational companies on the regulation and implementation of the Foreign Investment Law. 

Qingdao, as the host city, will demonstrate its industry potential as well as trade and investment environment through a serious of events such as city roadshows, dinner reception, Haier forums and city visits for participating companies, promoting its development policies and strategies as well as the potential cooperation projects.

The coming permanent summit will set up a multinational research center as the summit council, establishing a cooperation mechanism with multinational corporations and business associations. The committee will build up a global network to open new paths and create cooperation opportunities for participating companies.

About Qingdao

Qingdao, the largest city of China'sShandong province, is one of the economic centers along the China East Sea. The city, with a population of over 12 million, has formed a partnership with 216 countries and regions with more than 2100 international organization landed. The city has a strong innovation capability in areas such as sea technology, asset management and brand incubation.

