Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Plug and Play Congratulates the 123 Startups Selected for their Fall 2019 Batches

22.08.2019 - 17:15

0

- "I am incredibly excited to welcome the new batch of startups to our Plug and Play ecosystem," says Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "The connections made throughout our programs will give startups the tools to transform these industries. I look forward to seeing how they will help increase efficiency and advance the markets forward."

During the three month curriculum, startups will be exposed to a business development program where they will have the opportunity to participate in private dealflow sessions, exclusive networking events, focus weeks, mentor sessions, and pitch polishing. Plug and Play hosted over 1,500 deal flow sessions in 2018, which lead to a large number of pilots, POCs, and investments between the corporations and startups.

Plug and Play's vision is to make innovation open to anyone, anywhere. This September, they will continue the expansion of their global reach to include locations in Bangkok, Thailand (September 17th) and São Paulo, Brazil (September 18th).

Plug and Play does not take equity from startups for program participation. Graduation for these batches will commence October 22nd-24th at Plug and Play's Fall Summit 2019. This event is invite-only and will also feature startups from their new Media & Advertising program.

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

Media ContactAllison Romeroallison@pnptc.com(408) 524-1457

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963963/Plug_and_Play_meets_with_startups.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

mossa luglio 2019

Le discolpe per luglio
di contrade e fantini

Palio, De Luca: "La visuale dei giudici è perfetta, ma pensiamo al futuro"

Palio, De Luca: "La visuale dei giudici è perfetta, ma pensiamo al futuro"

Condannato ex dirigente della Provincia

Condannato ex dirigente della Provincia

Mediagallery

Di Maio:al lavoro per maggioranza solida che converga su 10 punti

Di Maio:al lavoro per maggioranza solida che converga su 10 punti

Roma, 22 ago. (askanews) - "In queste ore abbiamo avviato tutte le interlocuzioni necessarie per una maggioranza solida al servizio dei cittadini che voglia convergere sui 10 punti elencati". Lo ha detto il capo politico del M5s Luigi Di Maio, al termine delle consultazioni con Sergio Mattarella al Quirinale. "Il coraggio non è di chi scappa ma di chi prova a cambiare le cose, senza mollare mai. ...

 
Di Maio detta le sue condizioni: i dieci punti irrinunciabili

Di Maio detta le sue condizioni: i dieci punti irrinunciabili

Roma, 22 ago. (askanews) - "Il movimento Cinque Stelle ha la maggioranza relativa perché i cittadini italiani ci hanno chiesto di cambiare questo paese profondamente, non di assecondare capricci politici o estivi". Così Luigi Di Maio all'uscita dalle consultazioni con il presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella. Il leader del Movimento Cinque Stelle non ha detto con cui vorrebbe realizzare ...

 
Di Maio elenca i dieci obiettivi prioritari per l'Italia

Di Maio elenca i dieci obiettivi prioritari per l'Italia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Di Maio ecco i 10 impegni presentati a Mattarella Qui si rischia di riportare il Paese a una condizione come quella della crisi del 2008. Non è giusto che a pagare siano proprio i cittadini italiani. Il M5S ha la maggioranza relativa in Parlamento, i cittadini ci hanno chiesto di cambiare il Paese profondamente, non di seguire calcoli politici o crisi estive. ...

 
Di Maio: "Elezioni sarebbero via piu' conveniente, ma ci hanno votato per cambiare l'Italia"

Di Maio: "Elezioni sarebbero via piu' conveniente, ma ci hanno votato per cambiare l'Italia"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Di Maio elezioni sarebbero via piu' conveniente, ma ci hanno votato per cambiare l'Italia Qui si rischia di riportare il Paese a una condizione come quella della crisi del 2008. Non è giusto che a pagare siano proprio i cittadini italiani. Il M5S ha la maggioranza relativa in Parlamento, i cittadini ci hanno chiesto di cambiare il Paese profondamente, non di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33