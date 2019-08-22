Edicola

Nexen Tire extends sponsorship with Eintracht Frankfurt to 2021/2022 season

22.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- With the newly extended contract, Nexen Tire will continue to enhance its brand presence in Germany with the branding, advertisement, and hospitality advantages with Eintracht Frankfurt, which currently plays at Bundesliga, the top tier of the German football league system. Nexen Tire logo will be visible at the home stadium of the Club across broadcast feeds, perimeter boards, commercials and more.

Specifically, new sponsorship benefits include access to the hospitality Sky Box with Nexen Tire's logo at the box entrance, presence on the video-off-boards at each home match of Eintracht Frankfurt, in-stadium commercials on the video screen and an advertisement page in every Club magazine.

Nexen Tire has been a partner of Eintracht Frankfurt since 2012 and has been successfully carrying out sports marketing activities with the Club to increase its brand awareness in the German market. The partnership allowed the company to reach out to the fans, as well as consumers, across Germany. With the extended partnership, Nexen Tire is set to connect with more people in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"Nexen Tire is very pleased to announce that we will continue our successful partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt until the 2021/22 season," said John Bosco Kim, Chief of Sales & Marketing NEXEN TIRE Europe s.r.o. "Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and we believe it will have major potential in the DACH region to drive huge tire sales. This extension of partnership demonstrates of our continuous growth and marks another milestone in Nexen Tire's sports marketing initiatives."

"Continuity with our Partners is also very important to us," said said Arnfried Lemmle, Head of Sales and Marketing at Eintracht Frankfurt Fussball AG. He added, "We have a strong partner with Nexen Tire at our side. Our seven year-partnership shows once again the great trust that exists between the two sides."

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In April 2019, the Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic started operations. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964124/Nexen_Tire_extends_sponsorship_with_Eintracht_Frankfurt_to_2021_2022_season.jpg  

