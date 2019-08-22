Edicola

Ueni Trading Launches New English Website for Brand Owners Seeking to Crack Japanese Market

22.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105599/201908079538/_prw_PI1lg_EWlxjQqk.jpg)

Official website: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/  

Ueni Trading is looking for products in new categories. It encourages clients to contact the company if they have products they want to sell in Japan such as national brands and lifestyle brands that are still not available in Japan.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/contact_us/  

About Ueni Trading Company Limited

Ueni Trading Company Limited is one of the top-brand import/wholesale companies in Japan. Since its founding in 1989, Ueni Trading has built and maintained strong, productive partnerships in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

For details please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Zingaretti e Gentiloni salutano i fotografi entrando al Quirinale Zingaretti e Gentiloni salutano i fotografi entrando al Quirinale per l'incontro con il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per le consultazioni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Governo, Meloni: "Lega di nuovo con M5s? Sarebbe incomprensibile" "Lega di nuovo con M5s? Sarebbe incomprensibile". Così Giorgia Meloni, intervenuta all'esterno del Quirinale al termine dell'incontro con il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per le consultazioni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Meloni voto unico esito rispettoso degli italiani "L'ipotesi di un governo Pd-M5S e' oscena, non e' quello che vogliono gli italiani. Se Mattarella scegliesse di valutare l'ipotesi di un mandato, bisognerebbe ripartire dalle elezioni 2018, affidando mandato a esponente di centrodestra. Altre soluzioni non ci sono e se intraprese sarebbero una ferita per la ...

 

