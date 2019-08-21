Edicola

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 - November 3

21.08.2019 - 14:16

0

- The event, hosted by Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is reputed as the country's 5G flagship event. With China officially entering the first year of 5G commercialization, the industry looks to the event to highlight practical 5G cases in various industries, their different scenarios, and business models.

More than 60,000 attendees from all of the ICT ecosystem's sectors are predicted to gather, as well as over 400 leading companies and organizations that will exhibit or speak at the conference sessions, including China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Tower, CAICT, China Satcom, Potevio, CICT, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Ericson, Qualcomm, Intel, Nvida, Deloitte, iFlytek, UNISOC and more.

An immersive thematic exhibition, Smarter Tech, Better Life, will be set up to showcase 5G's practices in 4K+8K videos, connected cars, digital health, smart education, smart city and many other intelligent terminals. The thematic exhibition aims to create a lifestyle smarter and better through various and universal technologies, beneficial to all -- not based on region, on socio-economic levels, or backgrounds.

The event's conference program ICT China High Level Forum is known for the release of China's national 5G trial results over the past three years. This year, more than ten thematic forums, summits and launch events are scheduled around network innovations and next-gen ICTs' applications in the traditional manufacturing and consumption area. Potential discussions between the ICT industry and the vertical markets are called for to achieve full potential of 5G, AI, Industrial Internet, Big Data, and more.

The registration for PTEXPO19 is already open. Attendees can register through the event's website to join this big ICT gathering: www.ptexpo.com.cn/en/index

 

Palio, De Luca: "La visuale dei giudici è perfetta, ma pensiamo al futuro"

Palio, De Luca: "La visuale dei giudici è perfetta, ma pensiamo al futuro"

Remorex, il cavallo che discende da Ribot, Molvedo e Brook

Palio, Remorex: il cavallo che discende da Ribot, Molvedo e Brook

Condannato ex dirigente della Provincia

Condannato ex dirigente della Provincia

La conferenza dei robot a Pechino, dalla chirurgia alla sicurezza

La conferenza dei robot a Pechino, dalla chirurgia alla sicurezza

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - Robot per tutti i gusti alla conferenza mondiale dei robot di Pechino Capaci di trasformarsi, sollevare, carezzare e giocare coi bambini, forse in vista di babysitter del futuro; volare a imitazione degli uccelli. Robot a quattro zampe come animali da compagnia, robot per interventi chirurgici di alta precisione, e robot che sviluppano gli arti artificiali (da 3:06). ...

 
Sulle tracce di Roberto Bolano, un film per Festivaletteratura

Sulle tracce di Roberto Bolano, un film per Festivaletteratura

Milano, 21 ago. (askanews) - Raccontare uno scrittore reale andando sulle tracce di uno dei suoi personaggi. Cercare Roberto Bolano, il leggendario romanziere cileno oggi diventato di culto globale, seguendo la vicenda di Arturo Belano, un suo alter ego letterario, nonché uno dei due Detective selvaggi nell'omonimo, memorabile, romanzo. Tra i film che ogni anno vengono proiettati a ...

 
Damiano (Pd): Renzi? Deciderà lui quello che vuole fare

Damiano (Pd): Renzi? Deciderà lui quello che vuole fare

Roma, 21 ago. (askanews) - "Renzi? Quello che fa lui lo sa lui. Mi pare che gli scenari siano di tutti i tipi: ha più volte annunciato, faccio o non faccio, lascio o non lascio. Deciderà lui quello che vuole fare. L'importante è che il partito abbia una direzione e che il segretario sia in grado di esercitare la linea del partito". Lo ha detto il dirigente del Pd Casare Damiano

 

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all'Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

