Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

UPDATE: Venture Global Announces Final Investment Decision and Financial Close for Calcasieu Pass LNG

21.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners provided a $1.3 billion equity investment for the project.  The lender group for the company's $5.8 billion construction financing includes the world's leading Asian, European and North American project finance banks.  The lenders who provided funding at closing are Banco Santander, S.A, Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, ING Capital LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Natixis, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. 

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "Our goal has always been to lower the cost of electricity by delivering clean, low-cost LNG to the world.  The closing of our financing is the culmination of years of hard work, and we want to sincerely thank our Venture Global team, our construction partners, our foundation customers, our lenders and advisors, Cameron Parish and our local partners in Louisiana."

Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.  The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project and the 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, both in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Venture Global for the transaction.  Latham & Watkins LLP served as counsel to Venture Global and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Palio, De Luca: "La visuale dei giudici è perfetta, ma pensiamo al futuro"

Palio, De Luca: "La visuale dei giudici è perfetta, ma pensiamo al futuro"

Remorex, il cavallo che discende da Ribot, Molvedo e Brook

Palio, Remorex: il cavallo che discende da Ribot, Molvedo e Brook

Condannato ex dirigente della Provincia

Condannato ex dirigente della Provincia

Mediagallery

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni Le comunicazioni del Segretario Generale della Presidenza della Repubblica in merito alle dimissioni del Presidente de Consiglio e alla apertura delle consultazioni del Presidente della Repubblica Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte mi assumo io la responsabilita' della crisi a Salvini manca il coraggio e l'aula esplode Giuseppe Giuseppe La replica del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in Aula al Senato. Conte ha annunciato le dimissioni. "Nessun problema, se ti manca il coraggio sul piano politico" di assumersi la responsabilità della crisi "non c'è problema, me l'assumo io. ...

 
Sostenitori M5S davanti al Senato: vogliamo un Conte bis

Sostenitori M5S davanti al Senato: vogliamo un Conte bis

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Un gruppo di sostenitori del Movimento 5 Stelle si è radunato davanti a Palazzo Madama, in occasione della giornata della crisi di governo, per chiedere un Conte bis. "Io mi attenderei un Conte bis perché è l'unico politico al servizio del popolo, il miglior presidente del Consiglio che abbiamo avuto fino adesso", afferma una sostenitrice. Con quale maggioranza? ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33