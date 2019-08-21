Edicola

TIDAL Unveils Playable Video Sharing Capabilities For Instagram Stories

21.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, is announcing a series of enhancements to its social sharing capabilities. Starting today, TIDAL members are able to share the platform's robust catalog of music to both Instagram and Facebook Stories, while playable video content can be shared to Instagram Stories.

TIDAL members using iOS and Android devices will see the new sharing option across all content when clicking the three-dot menu and selecting "share." Songs, albums, artists and playlists will be shared to Instagram and Facebook Stories as a still image, while videos will post with a :15 second preview to Instagram Stories and as a still image to Facebook Stories.

TIDAL members have access to 60 million songs, upwards of 250,000 music videos, thousands of performance videos, hundreds of original video series' and much more to post across their social media network. The expansion and enhancement of user features allows for seamless integration into members' everyday lives. Elevating the user experience is paramount to TIDAL's mission and the launch of these capabilities will enable members to join in on the unique music conversations occurring across social platforms. As an industry leader in its delivery of exclusive original content, this new feature will spotlight the platform's broad scope of offerings.

"We see members every day sharing their favorite TIDAL content across social media," said Lior Tibon, COO, TIDAL. "With TIDAL's leading video catalog, it became a priority to better showcase the content and assimilate into other popular apps– we're proud to continue leading the way for video content amongst our peers."

TIDAL members can start exploring videos to share in TIDAL's New Video Arrivals playlist. The new feature is beginning to be rolled out with members across the globe receiving the update throughout the week.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

