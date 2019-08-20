Edicola

HEISHA launches new pilot free VTOL fixed wing

20.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA has recently launched the new unattended system. D.NEST F300, combined the auto-charging stationC300 with VTOL fixed wing is available for sale. It's expected to revolutionize the way how drones are used in daily life and it can be used for farm/pasture/privacy land inspection anytime, anywhere. Heisha also released D.NEST D300 and D.NEST S300 (USD 1999) for small areas, which based on other open source drones.

D.NEST, live aerial video feed anytime, anywhere.

D.NEST is an untended and complete system for property surveillance, fully auto-unattended inspection solutions for home/roof/building/private land, etc.

When users are on a trip and want to check their property, users can use their phone and launch the D.NEST F300 or D.NEST S300, with a live video feed of the property. Users can start their daily farm work, by sending out the drone for an aerial survey and checking which areas need to be taken care of, saving plenty of time.

D.NEST is an agnostic drone, which is compatible with all major drone hardware platforms such as DJI, Ardupilot, Yuneec, and PX4. The charging pad's locking mechanism keeps the UAV safe and stable while being charged. D.NEST offers standard API that is also hardware-agnostic, scalable and seamless to integrate. 

It composes a charging pad, a drone, telemetry system, cloud-based services and command center and enables deployment in a few touches, allowing users to manage everything, on their cell phone for a seamless experience.

D.NEST F300's autonomy and automation are, by HEISHA's design, at the center of drone deployments to truly capture the 'faster, better, cheaper' promise of drones for property surveillance.

Total Upgrade of the core components

Compared to the previous version, D.NEST F300 has been upgraded with advanced control logic for much more safe charging and drone flight checking. As well as the new telemetry module with LTE/5G technology for seamless data collection and transmission.

About HEISHA

HEISHA is a technology-driven company, focuses on creating products with true value to daily life through advancing science and technology.

More info: www.heishatech.com

YouTube: https://youtu.be/I2l25YRTAbY

Contact: Susan Sun +86-138-2377-1086

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954650/D_NEST_S300.jpg

 

