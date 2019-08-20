Edicola

Adagio Medical Announces US FDA Investigational Device Exemption Approval With Conditions To Conduct A Clinical Study For Treatment Of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Using The Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation System

20.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- "The Adagio procedure aims to improve current outcomes, reduce the procedure time and improve the profitability of the provider. Our recent press release dated July 31, 2019, regarding the use of anatomical markers only in the treatment of AF, including PsAF announced an important step in that direction," said Olav Bergheim, Chief Executive Officer of Adagio. "The Adagio iCLAS procedure is a transformational approach to AF ablation."  

"Adagio has been working diligently toward, and is extremely pleased with, this important corporate milestone," said Nabil Jubran, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality. "We have started the approval process of our clinical sites and may have patients enrolled and treated by the fall. We are pleased with the strong interest expressed by the clinical community in participating in this clinical study."

The study will utilize the Adagio cryoablation console with the One Shot™ and the One Shot+™ cryoablation catheters. Each has been uniquely designed to effectively create continuous, transmural linear and focal lesions in the left and right atria. Patients will receive an ablation with one of the two catheters and will be followed for 12 months for evidence of a recurrence of the arrhythmia. In a similar clinical study conducted in Europe, single treatment of patients with persistent AF has approached 90% efficacy one year after treatment using standard endpoint measurements for AF ablation.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create continuous, linear, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter and ventricular tachycardia.  Adagio Medical, Inc. is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.  For additional information please send an email to info@adagiomedical.com.

 

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Twitter e Facebook hanno bloccato gli account che postano disinformazione cinese su quanto sta accadendo a Hong Kong. Twitter ha annunciato di aver rimosso 936 account usati per "seminare discordia politica a Hong Kong". Il sito ha detto che questi account sono basati in Cina e sono parte di un tentativo coordinato di minare "la legittimità e le posizioni politiche del ...

 
In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Oltre 470mila ettari di foreste, campi e praterie in Bolivia, sono stati bruciati in seguito a un vasto incendio che si sta avvicinando al confine con il Paraguay. Le autorità temono ora danni maggiori a causa dei venti e della siccità.

 
Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

Bologna, 20 ago. (askanews) - Sono immagini meravigliose e agghiaccianti al tempo stesso, una documentazione implacabile, ma di altissimo profilo visivo, dell'impronta che l'uomo lascia sulla Terra. La Fondazione MAST di Bologna ha inaugurato la mostra multimediale "Anthropocene", che presenta le fotografie di Edward Burtynsky e i film di Jennifer Baichwal e Nicolas De Pencier. Un progetto che si ...

 
Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Prosegue, di fronte alle coste di Lampedusa, l'attesa della nave Open Arms, da 19 giorni ferma a poche centinaia di metri dalla riva, in attesa che da Roma arrivi il via libera per sbarcare i migranti salvati nelle scorse settimane nel Canale di Sicilia. Altri nove migranti sono stati fatti sbarcare dalla nave per motivi di salute. Uno di loro accusava un'aritmia ...

 

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

