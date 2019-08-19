Edicola

Launch of Personalized Learning Platform in Mathematics for Lower Secondary School Students Across Luxembourg

19.08.2019 - 17:15

- As with all content launched with MathemaTIC, the grade 7 & 8 content will be provided to students in a digital environment made up of learning pathways separated into different modules, each covering a key topic area that students work towards mastering. Each of the learning pathways is comprised of three different phases, Learn, Practice, and Apply, with unique item types as well as diagnostic, formative, and summative assessments for students.

The new content is broken down into the following key module/topics: Proportionality, Equations, Introduction to Algebra, Algebra, Fractions, Integers, Statistics, Perimeter, Area, & Volume, Angles & Geometric Construction, and Transformations.

Throughout these modules, students are provided with interactive tools that allow them to further engage with the mathematical concepts they're learning. For example, in the Angles & Geometric Construction module, many items contain uniquely designed digital tools that allow students to freely transform, rearrange and modify different shapes and angles. This freedom of manipulation gives students a personalized way to interact with and visualize content at a level that would not be possible with traditional e-assessment items.

Click here to read more about how MathemaTIC was piloted in Grades 7 & 8 at Lycee Josy Barthel Mamer in Luxembourg.

About the MathemaTIC ProjectMathemaTIC is a pillar of the Digital (4) Education strategy established by the Luxembourg Ministry of Education as part of the "Digital Lëtzebuerg" initiative within with the framework of the goals set by the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote digital awareness among its citizens. The strategy was to provide all learners, irrespective of their social origin, access to quality information and pedagogical resources. The development of MathemaTIC included partners from SCRIPTVretta, the French Ministry of Education, the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Centre for Education Testing, the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research, and the Centre de gestion informatique de l'éducation.

To learn more about accessing MathemaTIC and providing it to your students, feel free to contact mathematic@vretta.com.

Jacob Pucar, Marketing Coordinator | Vretta Inc., jacob.pucar@vretta.com, (416) 888-2011 x 115

