Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Xinhua Silk Road: North China's Alxa League to hold autocross festival in Oct.

19.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- As the country's largest off-road vehicle gathering, the event, co-hosted by Fblife.com and the local government this year, will launch a T3 series competition, CERC-an electric racing car championship, an auto expo, an Inner Mongolia cultural tourism industry conference, a fireworks event, etc. during the carnival.

The T3 series competition has evolved into a highlight of the event since its launch 13 years ago. Last year, the competition saw 200 teams, 600 vehicles and 1,200 participants involved, showing its high recognition among the participants.

Fblife.com is a large club platform with more than 10 million members. The festival co-hosted by the Fblife.com is an annual large-scale off-road vehicle-themed desert culture event.

As one of the measures taken by Alxa League to build an international tourism destination, the event has played an important role in promoting its regional image, which meanwhile is to help boost China's growing off-road vehicle market.

Statistics showed that Alxa Left Banner where the festival is held has seen more than seven million tourists last year, realizing a tourism income of about 6.4 billion yuan, a year on year increase of 46.91 percent. The comprehensive income of the 2017 Alxa Festival was 14.681 million yuan, up 191.23 percent over the previous year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/307732.html?from=singlemessage

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

palio agosto 2019

Consorzio, Magistrato e sindaco
contro il servizio del Tg2

Palio di Piancastagnaio, cambio di monta dopo le nerbate: Coghe al posto di Atzeni

Palio di Piancastagnaio, cambio di monta dopo le nerbate: Coghe al posto di Atzeni

rachele selva Madonna di manara

Rachele la selvaiola
sembra la Madonna di Manara

Mediagallery

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Continua l'odissea dei migranti a bordo della Open Arms, la nave della Ong spagnola ferma in mare da 17 giorni in attesa di sbarcare a Lampedusa. Dopo lo sbarco dei minori "concesso" dal Viminale su pressione del premier Conte, ci sono ancora 107 persone a bordo. Momenti di preoccupazione si sono verificati quando cinque migranti, per disperazione, si sono tuffati in ...

 
Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen

Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Il presidente americano, Donald Trump, avverte la Cina: una repressione violenta a Hong Kong, simile a quanto avvenuto in piazza Tienanmen, comprometterebbe le discussioni su un accordo sino-americano. "Penso che sarebbe difficile concludere un accordo se usano violenza, se si tratta di un'altra piazza Tienanmen. Penso sia una cosa molto difficile da affrontare se c'è ...

 
E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento

E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - È stato trovato morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne escursionista francese disperso dal 9 agosto nel Cilento. Il suo corpo è stato individuato in un burrone in una zona del comune di San Giovanni a Piro, in provincia di Salerno. L'ultimo contatto risaliva a nove giorni fa quando Simon, con una telefonata al 118, aveva dato l'allarme raccontando di essere caduto ed essersi ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33