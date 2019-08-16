Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Top Aces Hits Record-breaking 80,000 Hours of Air Combat Training

16.08.2019 - 12:15

0

- MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Top Aces Inc. announced today that it has broken its own record of 75,000 hours of operational air combat training, reaching an industry leading 80,000 flight hours with the most enviable safety record in the industry. No other adversary air provider in the world has delivered this number of flight hours carrying out live air training missions.

The milestone came on July 30th, 2019, during 2-ship Red Air Support for German Air Force (GAF) Eurofighters from the Tactical Luftwaffen Wing 71 "Richthofen" in Wittmund, Germany. The pilots, Elmar "Elmo" Besold and Raimund "Lendi" Lendermann, are among Top Aces' most experienced.

A proud provider of advanced and innovative adversary air services to the world's leading air forces in Canada, Australia, Germany, and soon the United States, Top Aces has earned a reputation for its commitment to professionalism, safety, and efficiency. 

"Our dedication to serving our customers as well as our motivation to always do better have allowed us to reach a record-breaking and unblemished 80,000 flight hours," said Paul Bouchard, President and CEO of Top Aces. "We are very pleased with this milestone and are committed to continue to deliver the next generation of highly-representative adversary air to all our customers worldwide."

With a current fleet mix of Dornier Alpha Jets, Douglas A-4 Skyhawks, Learjet 35As, Westwinds and a future fleet of F-16s, Top Aces has a flexible offering ready to meet growing client needs. The company has plans for expansion as early as this year. At the prominent Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in the United Kingdom last month, Top Aces had the opportunity to meet with senior leadership from the world's leading air forces to explore growth opportunities.

"We are extremely proud to announce this exciting accomplishment for our company," said Top Aces Chief Commercial Officer, Russ Quinn. "Our vision remains to be the most trusted provider of advanced air combat training solutions by delivering industry-leading standards of safety, airworthiness and operational excellence."

For further information please visit www.topaces.com

Rachel Andrews, Director of Marketing and Communications, rachel.andrews@topaces.com, 1 514-694-5565 ext. 2201

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

mel gibson da divo

Mel Gibson a passeggio
nelle vie del centro

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

palco comparse coi bambini

I sorrisi dei contradaioli
in piazza del Campo

Mediagallery

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

(Agenzia Vista) Cagliari, 16 agosto 2019 Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco In fiamme un casolare di campagna nei pressi di Cagliari. Nella notte è stato necessario l'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco. / fonte Vigili del Fuoco Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Merano, 16 ago. (askanews) - Dalla mappatura del territorio in cerca dell'Incompiuto architettonico tra gli edifici pubblici italiani, si arriva al ragionamento sulla nascita di un vero e proprio stile Incompiuto, trasversale alle pratiche e agli ambiti artistici. Di questo si occupa la mostra di Alterazioni Video allestita negli spazi di Kunst Meran - Merano Arte e curata da Christiane Rekade, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33