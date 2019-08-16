Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management Confers Honorary Doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel

16.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- - Press Accreditation Procedure for the Event Now Open

LEIPZIG, Germany, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We would like to invite you to participate in the press accreditation procedure for the conferral of HHL's honorary doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 31, 2019.

The conferral will take place within the framework of the graduation ceremony for international students of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management at the Leipzig Opera House, starting at 9:00 am. Christine Lagarde will deliver the laudatory address. Accreditation may be obtained from 8:00 am.

The Central German Broadcasting Station MDR will head the pool for TV footage.

The pool will be headed up around 11:00 am. The pictures will be made available live by MDR from around until estimated 12:30 (speeches included). This material will later be available under the title HHL_Ehren_Ankunft and under the title HHL_Merkel_Ehrendok via +49 (0)341 300 4712.The MDR kindly asks to report your requirements by August 29, 2019 to the email address: koordination-mdr-nachmittag@mdr.de.

Photographers and journalists without cameras may apply for accreditation using the method detailed below. We may have to select those receiving accreditation.

Start of accreditation process: August 14, 2019

End of accreditation process: August 22, 2019

Notification of selection: from August 26, 2019

To apply for accreditation, please use the following website:

https://hhl-akkreditierungsantrag.eventbrite.de

Please use EDW_Akkreditierung as the password.

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (HHL)

HHL is a university-level private business school with the right to award doctoral and post-doctoral degrees. HHL was the first private German business school to be accredited by AACSB in 2004 and was able to renew this status for the fourth time just recently.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961319/HHL_Kanzler_Kolling_und_Rektor_Stubner.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961320/Bundeskanzlerin_Angela_Merkel.jpg

Contact:Eva Echterhoff, HHL Graduate School of Managementpresse@hhl.de+49 (0)341-9851614

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

mel gibson da divo

Mel Gibson a passeggio
nelle vie del centro

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

palco comparse coi bambini

I sorrisi dei contradaioli
in piazza del Campo

Mediagallery

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

(Agenzia Vista) Cagliari, 16 agosto 2019 Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco In fiamme un casolare di campagna nei pressi di Cagliari. Nella notte è stato necessario l'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco. / fonte Vigili del Fuoco Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Merano, 16 ago. (askanews) - Dalla mappatura del territorio in cerca dell'Incompiuto architettonico tra gli edifici pubblici italiani, si arriva al ragionamento sulla nascita di un vero e proprio stile Incompiuto, trasversale alle pratiche e agli ambiti artistici. Di questo si occupa la mostra di Alterazioni Video allestita negli spazi di Kunst Meran - Merano Arte e curata da Christiane Rekade, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33