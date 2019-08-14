Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

photonamic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Acquires the Oncology Business from MolecuLight Inc. (Canada)

14.08.2019 - 18:15

0

-

MolecuLight is a world leader in the wound care field with their novel MolecuLight i:X® point-of-care fluorescence imaging product suite for chronic wounds, which has also undergone successful research in Oncology. Photonamic and MolecuLight have been collaborating for a number of years in the Oncology market, combining MolecuLight´s proprietary fluorescence imaging technology with photonamic´s 5-ALA contrast agent.

MolecuLight´s handheld fluorescent imaging platform for Oncology called "Eagle®" supports surgeons and pathologists in real-time visualization of tumors during surgery after 5-ALA had been administered to patients. 5-ALA, manufactured by photonamic, selectively causes tumor cells to produce a bright red fluorescence from protoporphyrin IX (PpIX) that is detected by MolecuLight's intraoperative Eagle® imaging device under violet light excitation. This real-time fluorescence image-guided surgery (FGS) procedure combining both technologies has already been tested clinically for breast cancer surgery by MolecuLight and photonamic at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center (a "top 5" cancer center in the world) in collaboration with University Health Network (UHN), one of the largest healthcare research institutes in North America.

"With this acquisition, we are further expanding our R&D activities into additional tumor entities other than Glioblastoma surgery for which we already have successfully developed an 5-ALA based product which is marketed in more than 40 countries worldwide," explained Ulrich Kosciessa, photonamic GmbH & Co. KG's CEO. "We are pleased to extend the successful and excellent collaboration with MolecuLight to the next level, targeting the approval of both the device and photosensitizer in various clinical cancer markets."

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of our clinical oncology business by such a valued and strategic partner as photonamic," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Our technologies are very complementary, and we look forward to supporting SBI ALApharma Canada and photonamic in their efforts to leverage handheld fluorescence imaging and 5-ALA in the guidance of oncological surgery and, ultimately, in the improvement of patient outcomes." Sam Ifergan, MolecuLight's Chairman and founder of iGan Partners adds, "For shareholders this confirms the wide-sweeping clinical utility of the technology, which will continue to provide new insights to clinicians to better diagnose diseases and guide treatments."

The SBI Group will continue to pursue a range of potential applications of 5-ALA and focus on research and development to provide pharmaceuticals that satisfy unmet medical needs for patients globally.

(*) 5-aminolevulinic acid ("5-ALA")An endogenous amino acid derivative produced in mitochondria. Apart from its natural role as an important natural substance metabolized to heme and cytochromes serving the forenergy production in the mitochondria membranes it is metabolized to protoporphyrin IX (PpIX) in cancer cells. PPIX, a photosensitizer, can be activated by violet/blue light causing pink fluorescence, clearly visualizing the respective cancer cells.

About photonamic GmbH & Co. KGphotonamic is a German based company involved in the development of 5-ALA in various applications as precursor for the photosensitizer PP IX. As a member of the SBI group with its parent company SBI ALA Hong Kong photonamic developed 5-ALA for the fluorescence guided resection of Glioblastoma which is marketed as Gliolan™ or Alabel™ through various partners in e.g. Europe, Japan, Australia and Korea and Gleolan™ in the United States through its own subsidiary NXDC Inc. Within the group photonamic and its affiliated companies in the US, Canada and Japan are aggressively extending the development activities with 5-ALA even outside the field of photodynamic application, e.g. food supplement, cosmetics.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately owned Canadian medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical and commercial markets. Its initial product and accessories, the MolecuLight i:X®, delivers a real-time handheld fluorescence imaging solution for the global wound care market. It provides clinicians with new information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds to assist clinicians in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally-relevant unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Anil Amlani, CEO, MolecuLight Inc., T. 416.542.5516, aamlani@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com; Ulrich Kosciessa, PhD, CEO, photonamic GmbH & Co. KG, u.kosciessa@photonamic.de

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

palco comparse coi bambini

I sorrisi dei contradaioli
in piazza del Campo

capitani 13 agosto

Finito il valzer delle monte
Il quadro è completo

Mediagallery

Altadonna: Grazie a esempio soccorritori faccio volontario

Altadonna: Grazie a esempio soccorritori faccio volontario

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - A un anno dal crollo del ponte Morandi, a Genova le famiglie delle vittime, oltre alle cerimonie ufficiali hanno voluto incontrare i soccorritori che sono intervenuti subito dopo il disastro e poi nei difficili giorni successivi. Michele Altadonna, fratello di 15 anni di Luigi Matti Altadonna, una delle 43 vittime ha premiato nel Centro civico di Cornigliano i ...

 
Migranti, Salvini: no alleanza contro natura Pd-M5S

Migranti, Salvini: no alleanza contro natura Pd-M5S

Recco, 14 ago. (askanews) - "Pensate in che Paese strano viviamo, un avvocato del Tribunale amministrativo del Lazio vuole dare il permesso di sbarcare a una nave straniera piena di immigrati. Ancora nelle prossime ore firmerò il mio no, io complice dei trafficanti di esseri umani non sarò mai". Lo ha detto il vicepremier e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, in una diretta Facebook da Recco ...

 
Migranti, Tar accoglie il ricorso di Open Arms. Verso Lampedusa

Migranti, Tar accoglie il ricorso di Open Arms. Verso Lampedusa

Lampedusa, 14 ago. (askanews) - La Open Arms fa rotta verso Lampedusa. Rimasta bloccata per 13 giorni nel mare Mediterraneo, la nave dell'Ong spagnola, con a bordo 147 migranti, ha annunciato che si sta dirigendo "verso il porto sicuro più vicino" dopo che il Tar del Lazio ha disposto la sospensione del divieto d'ingresso nelle acque italiane per permettere il soccorso delle persone a bordo. La ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33