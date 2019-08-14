Edicola

Rolls Royce's Ghost Zenith Collection, the Pinnacle of a Timeless Masterpiece

14.08.2019 - 14:15

0

-

As Ghost approaches the end of its remarkable ten year tenure, the marque offers to collectors an extremely limited Zenith Collector's Edition of Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Collection of just 50 Zeniths will celebrate the timeless elegance of a nameplate that has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In true keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car.

When production of Ghost began in 2009, patrons across the world were drawn to its elegant lines and dynamic offering and it quickly became, and remains to this day, the most successful Rolls-Royce motor car ever to be built, attracting a new group of young entrepreneurs to the marque. Indeed, the reduction in average age of a Rolls-Royce customer to around 43 is in part testament to Ghost's global success.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, "The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history."

These extraordinary motor cars, which represent the final opportunity to acquire this landmark, transformative luxury product, are currently being hand-crafted at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, an establishment recognised as the world's premiere Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence. The order books for this seminal Collection will close imminently.

To view the full press release, press contacts and media assets visit PressClub.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960524/Rolls_Royce_Ghost_Zenith.jpg     

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - "La messa è una cerimonia importante, è fondamentale che venga raccolta la domanda dei familiari delle vittime affinchè si faccia verità e giustiza al più presto e che questa vicenda del Ponte Morandi non si iscriva in una lunga serie di non verità della storia della Repubblica. Bisogna anche guardare a chi è ancora sfollato e chiede attenzione per permettere ti ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma città si è risollevata

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma città si è risollevata

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Una giornata di dolore e di orgoglio, quella di oggi, per commemorare le 43 vittime del ponte Morandi a Genova. Lo afferma il governatore della Liguria, Giovanni Toti, parlando con i giornalisti poco prima dell'inizio della cerimonia di commemorazione del primo anniversario del crollo di Ponte Morandi. "La ferita nel cuore di tutti noi e soprattutto ai familiari non si ...

 
Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - E' nostro dovere, da amministratori pubblici quello di assicurare che questo non accada mai più. Certamente, quando accadono queste cose ci sono responsabilità giudiziarie. Quelle le stabiliscono i giudici, poi ci sono azioni politiche da fare. E quelle dobbiamo farle noi come governo, noi come amministratori della cosa pubblica. Come ad esempio avviare i meccanismi di ...

 

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all'Accademia ...

06.08.2019

06.08.2019

"E..state all'Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all'Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna "Estate all'Isola", ...

02.08.2019

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

17.07.2019

