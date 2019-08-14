Edicola

Avidity Science Launches Geno Cl Series, Setting a New Standard For Deionised (DI) Water Purification Systems

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- The Geno™ CL is a fully scalable one-box solution providing consistent and compliant supply of CLRW up to 200 L/hr (0.88 GPM) flowrate. Unique to Avidity's Geno CL, its twin stream cassette technology provides the contingency required in the modern laboratory within a single platform ensuring a continuous supply of pure water at all times.

Designed to accommodate the changing needs of clinical laboratories, it is versatile, flexible and easy to operate with a 10-inch intuitive, icon based, touch screen.  It minimises spatial requirements, whilst reducing the risk of water outage; all in a single cabinet.

The Geno CL platform utilises a combination of proven water puriﬁcation technologies, comprising of Reverse Osmosis (RO), Membrane Degassing, and Electrodeionisation (EDI) Cassettes, combined with in-built storage and distribution to deliver CLRW direct to the clinical analysers. All technologies are easily accessible to the operator enabling simple and timely cartridge replacement.

"We believe the Geno™ CL will set a new standard in CLRW given it's unique features such as the twin stream technology," said Doug Lohse, Chief Executive Officer for Avidity Science.  "For 50 years Avidity has taken a customer-focused approach to innovation and the Geno™ CL is the latest example of how our solutions enable greater customer efficiencies while reducing operating costs."

About Avidity ScienceAvidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities. Since its inception in 1969, it has built a leadership position in the laboratory research market through a unique combination of water purification and delivery, environmental monitoring, and service solutions. Visit us at: www.AvidityScience.com

For more information on the NEW Geno™ CL, visit AvidityScience.com/GenoCL

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716246/Avidity_Science_Logo.jpg  

