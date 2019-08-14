Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Conagen Expands Portfolio Beyond Gamma-Decalactone to 20 new non-GMO Lactones

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagen, a Boston-based biotechnology company focusing on research and development, announced today its breakthrough development in the commercial production of natural aromatic compound, γ-Decalactone from natural substrates using its proprietary technology. Found in many ripe fruits and particularly peaches, γ-Decalactone is a versatile compound used commercially in formulations with distinctive fruit flavors of peach, apricot and strawberry in food, beverage, fragrance, nutrition, renewable materials, and pharmaceutical markets.

The technology created for the γ-Decalactone product provides for more than 20 different lactones, many of which have not been available commercially because of a lack of reliable sources. This positions the company as a leader in the world of ingredient development. "The strengthening and expansion of Conagen's lactone production platform will better meet consumers' demand for nature-based, clean ingredients," said Oliver Yu, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Conagen.

The compound is a member of a much larger family of lactones. Variations in the structures of lactones define their unique sensory properties with mainly fruity and buttery characteristics. These diverse characteristics create a wider spectrum of application options for manufacturers that use lactone flavors in their products.

"Conagen's lactone products are natural and non-GMO, making them ideal for use in a variety of consumer products," said Vice President of Research and Development, Casey Lippmeier, Ph.D.

For the last 10 years, Conagen has successfully developed one of the largest portfolios of ingredient products for its customers. 

About Conagen

Conagen is a leader in bioengineering. The company's scientists and engineers use the latest synthetic biology tools to design metabolic pathways, improve production organisms, and optimize production procedures. It focuses on bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavor and fragrance, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. For more information, visit the official company website at www.conagen-inc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959474/Conagen_Decalactone.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959473/Conagen_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

palco comparse coi bambini

I sorrisi dei contradaioli
in piazza del Campo

capitani 13 agosto

Finito il valzer delle monte
Il quadro è completo

Mediagallery

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai più

Genova, 14 ago. (askanews) - "La messa è una cerimonia importante, è fondamentale che venga raccolta la domanda dei familiari delle vittime affinchè si faccia verità e giustiza al più presto e che questa vicenda del Ponte Morandi non si iscriva in una lunga serie di non verità della storia della Repubblica. Bisogna anche guardare a chi è ancora sfollato e chiede attenzione per permettere ti ...

 
Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma città si è risollevata

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma città si è risollevata

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Una giornata di dolore e di orgoglio, quella di oggi, per commemorare le 43 vittime del ponte Morandi a Genova. Lo afferma il governatore della Liguria, Giovanni Toti, parlando con i giornalisti poco prima dell'inizio della cerimonia di commemorazione del primo anniversario del crollo di Ponte Morandi. "La ferita nel cuore di tutti noi e soprattutto ai familiari non si ...

 
Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - E' nostro dovere, da amministratori pubblici quello di assicurare che questo non accada mai più. Certamente, quando accadono queste cose ci sono responsabilità giudiziarie. Quelle le stabiliscono i giudici, poi ci sono azioni politiche da fare. E quelle dobbiamo farle noi come governo, noi come amministratori della cosa pubblica. Come ad esempio avviare i meccanismi di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33