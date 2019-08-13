Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

AutoGrid Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Further Global Energy Industry Digitalization

13.08.2019 - 15:15

0

- REDWOOD CITY, California, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoGrid, a flexibility management software provider for the global energy industry, announced today a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring artificial intelligence-powered distributed energy management to its energy-industry customers.

AutoGrid, which recently became a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), will employ the suite of AWS IoT services in its AutoGrid Flex™ platform to detect, collect, organize, and run sophisticated data analytics. AWS services will deliver new insights into operations across energy facilities that will optimize production and improve process efficiencies of distributed energy resources and demand response.

AutoGrid's customers will use Amazon SageMaker, a fully-managed service that provides developers and data scientists with the ability to build, train and deploy machine learning models quickly. Those models will help optimize operations in a modular design that can be scaled for all types of customers—from large investor-owned utilities to small municipal utilities, electric cooperatives and retail electricity suppliers.

"Our customers in the power and utility space are increasingly looking in applying IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to improve their productivity and efficiency," said Rolf Gibbels, Global Head of Worldwide Business Development - Utilities, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to welcome AutoGrid to the APN Program to accelerate the adoption of AutoGrid Flex across the global power and utility industries."

By delivering transformational and scalable technologies to the energy sector, AutoGrid's relationship with AWS will allow AutoGrid clients such as CLP Holdings to rapidly deploy new services in demand-response, microgrid management, and electric vehicles (EV) charging management for their end customers.

"We are very pleased to see a deeper relationship between AutoGrid and AWS," said Austin R. Bryan, Senior Director of Innovation at CLP. "As an APN member, AutoGrid will help us leverage artificial intelligence-based flexible energy applications to benefit our customers across our region, including in Hong Kong, South East Asia, Greater China, India and Australia. This ultimately allows us to focus our efforts on delivering key business outcomes for customers knowing we have a robust, reliable and secure technology platform for running our data-driven applications."

"AutoGrid operates one of the world's largest AI-powered flexible energy resources optimization networks," said Dr. Amit Narayan, AutoGrid Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration is part of our strategy to develop relationships with technology leaders like AWS to accelerate our global expansion. And it provides significant cost-saving and time-to-market benefits to our mutual customers."

About AutoGrid:AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter distributed energy world. The company's suite of flexibility management applications allows energy companies to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has contracted more than 5,000 megawatts of DERs and works with more than 50 leading energy companies around the world, including Schneider Electric, CLP, E.ON, CPS Energy, National Grid, NextEra Energy, Total, Shell, Ørstead and Xcel Energy. For more information, visit www.auto-grid.com.

Media Contact:Richard Millerrich.miller@auto-grid.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/741515/autogrid_logo_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Caso David Rossi, 25 parlamentari chiedono una commissione d'inchiesta

Caso David Rossi, 25 parlamentari chiedono una commissione d'inchiesta

Mediagallery

Musica, teatro, arte e fotografia a Rural Dimensions

Musica, teatro, arte e fotografia a Rural Dimensions

Bellosguardo, 13 ago. (askanews) - Tanto interesse di pubblico per la IV edizione di Rural Dimensions: dall'11 al 13 agosto a Bellosguardo (SA), all'interno del Parco Nazionale del Cilento. Tre giorni di musica, teatro, arte e fotografia con tanti ospiti del panorama nazionale sotto la Direzione Artistica di Marco Messina (99 Posse). La rassegna si è aperta con la mostra fotografica di Alessandro ...

 
Messico, Brad Pitt alla prima di C'era una volta a Hollywood

Messico, Brad Pitt alla prima di C'era una volta a Hollywood

Città del Messico, 13 ago. (askanews) - Fan in delirio a Città del Messico per Brad Pitt. L'attore si è presentato alla prima del film C'era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino con un completo color sabbia e cappello tipo Panama in paglia. Sorridente e elegantissimo non si è sottratto alle richieste dei moltissimi messicano che gli hanno chiesto autografi e gli immancabili selfie.

 
A Cinecittà World anche Dante e Leonardo, cultura e divertimento

A Cinecittà World anche Dante e Leonardo, cultura e divertimento

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - Da Dante Alighieri ad Assassin's Creed, passando per Leonardo da Vinci e Gabriele D'Annunzio: la cultura sbarca a Cinecittà World, dove - sul percorso di visita - è possibile incontrare personaggi che hanno segnato la storia del nostro Paese. Visitando il parco divertimenti del Cinema e della Tv di Roma, si trova "nel cammin di nostra vita", la montagna russa indoor, ...

 
The Crown 3 dal 17 novembre: mini trailer intrigante da Netflix

The Crown 3 dal 17 novembre: mini trailer intrigante da Netflix

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - Appena 22 secondi per un trailer stuzzicante: Netflix annuncia per il 17 novembre la terza, attesissima stagione di The Crown, la serie sulla Regina Elisabetta II e la famiglia reale che arriva con un cast interamente rinnovato per adeguarsi all'età più matura dei protagonisti. Star l'attrice inglese Olivia Colman, esperta interprete teatrale e raffinata protagonista di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33