Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

One Tree Can Save the World - InitiativeTree Launches Its Worldwide Network Tree Planting Program

13.08.2019 - 11:15

0

- - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

The time has come: The program "InitiativeTree" just started. The worldwide tree planting program will save the world one tree at a time. The visionaries behind the initiative firmly believe in a better and greener future with more trees and want to help nature slowly recover, rebuild, and survive. With the help of the community, everyone can take part in this world changing initiative.

The steps to plant a tree are simple. The concept is: The bigger the Initiative Tree-Community, the higher the investment - and the greener the future. Everyone who wants to be part of it receives an invitation link which they then sent to friends and family members. This brings participants one step closer to planting a tree in Paraguay. By expanding the community with the links, the participants could plant up to three trees.

Initiative Tree was founded to make the world a better place. To date, humanity and its industrial revolution have cut down half of the whole forest stand on this world. To stop this and rebuild nature you have to start with yourself first. Therefore, the founders plant trees with their own investment. They believe that our good deeds can stop earth's deterioration and may even save its lungs. Their motto: anyone can plant a tree.

Website  https://initiative-tree.com/

Contact: info@initiative-tree.com

Initiative Tree Umweltbotschafter e.V.   Mercedesstr. 35  71384 Weinstadt Germany   Company Registration No. VR723438

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Caso David Rossi, 25 parlamentari chiedono una commissione d'inchiesta

Caso David Rossi, 25 parlamentari chiedono una commissione d'inchiesta

Mediagallery

Zingaretti: ora battaglia politica, mi batterò per unità Pd

Zingaretti: ora battaglia politica, mi batterò per unità Pd

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - La crisi di governo sta mettendo a dura prova i vertici dei Pd, spaccati tra la linea Renzi che cerca una mediazione con il movimento 5 stelle per un nuovo governo e quella che vuole andare presto a elezioni. A lanciare un appello all'unità con un video postato sulla sua pagina Facebook il segretario del Pd Nicola Zingaretti, che ringrazia i volontari che stanno ...

 
Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto

Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - Centinaia di manifestanti pro-democrazia hanno organizzato una nuova manifestazione, all'aeroporto di Hong Kong. Dopo un stop 'strategico', ieri sera 12 agosto, i giovani manifestanti hanno ripreso ad affluire nello scalo che fatica a tornare ai normali livelli di traffico. Gli slogan: "Alzati Hong Kong, rialzati per la libertà". I manifestanti bloccano i passeggeri ...

 
Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso

Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso

Buenos Aires, 13 ago. (askanews) - I mercati azionari argentini e la valuta del Paese sudamericano hanno subito pesantissimi cali, dopo la sorprendente sconfitta del presidente Mauricio Macri alle primarie di domenica 11 agosto. Il peso ha perso circa il 15 per cento rispetto al dollaro, dopo essere calato di circa il 30 per cento (minimo storico). Alcuni dei titoli più scambiati del Paese hanno ...

 
Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada

Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada

Sidney, 13 ago. (askanews) - Un uomo armato è stato arrestato nel centro di Sidney dopo aver accoltellato una donna ed essere stato bloccato per strada da cittadini. L'hanno detto le autorità australiane, secondo le quali l'uomo ha tentato di accoltellare più persone. La donna ferita è stata portata in ospedale ed è in condizioni stabili. "L'aggressore è stato arrestato. In questa fase delle ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33