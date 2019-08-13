Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at Frankfurt Airport

13.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- FRANKFURT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in the reporting month, up 0.8 percent compared to the already heavily-traveled July holiday month last year. For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic at FRA rose by 2.6 percent. Aircraft movements in July 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also grew by 1.5 percent to 178,652 metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported differing development in passenger traffic. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 1.3 million passengers – a decline of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This decline, among other things, can be attributed to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil – whereby other carriers temporarily were unable to fully absorb the traffic volume. 

With nearly 2.1 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a further 4.9 percent rise in traffic. The 14 Greek airports together welcomed some 5.3 million passengers in July 2019, decreasing 0.8 percent year-on-year. This light downturn resulted from the consolidation of flight offers by some airlines serving the Greek market. 

On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) together served about 1.2 million passengers.  The resulting 13.2 percent drop in passengers is a continuation of the consolidation trend seen in previous months, following the rapid passenger growth in figures at the Twin Star airports in recent years.  In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reported almost 5.4 million passengers, again recording strong growth of 11.7 percent in July 2019. Registering some 2.2 million passengers, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) also achieved growth of 4.9 percent. Traffic at China's Xian Airport (XIY) almost reached 4.3 million passengers, a 7.4 percent gain compared to the same month last year.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG, please click here.

 

 

 

Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail

Contact:

Fraport AG Torben BeckmannCorporate Communications Media Relations 60547 Frankfurt, GermanyTelephone:  +49 69 690-70553 E-mail:  t.beckmann@fraport.deInternet:  www.fraport.comFacebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Caso David Rossi, 25 parlamentari chiedono una commissione d'inchiesta

Caso David Rossi, 25 parlamentari chiedono una commissione d'inchiesta

Mediagallery

Zingaretti: ora battaglia politica, mi batterò per unità Pd

Zingaretti: ora battaglia politica, mi batterò per unità Pd

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - La crisi di governo sta mettendo a dura prova i vertici dei Pd, spaccati tra la linea Renzi che cerca una mediazione con il movimento 5 stelle per un nuovo governo e quella che vuole andare presto a elezioni. A lanciare un appello all'unità con un video postato sulla sua pagina Facebook il segretario del Pd Nicola Zingaretti, che ringrazia i volontari che stanno ...

 
Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto

Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - Centinaia di manifestanti pro-democrazia hanno organizzato una nuova manifestazione, all'aeroporto di Hong Kong. Dopo un stop 'strategico', ieri sera 12 agosto, i giovani manifestanti hanno ripreso ad affluire nello scalo che fatica a tornare ai normali livelli di traffico. Gli slogan: "Alzati Hong Kong, rialzati per la libertà". I manifestanti bloccano i passeggeri ...

 
Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso

Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso

Buenos Aires, 13 ago. (askanews) - I mercati azionari argentini e la valuta del Paese sudamericano hanno subito pesantissimi cali, dopo la sorprendente sconfitta del presidente Mauricio Macri alle primarie di domenica 11 agosto. Il peso ha perso circa il 15 per cento rispetto al dollaro, dopo essere calato di circa il 30 per cento (minimo storico). Alcuni dei titoli più scambiati del Paese hanno ...

 
Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada

Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada

Sidney, 13 ago. (askanews) - Un uomo armato è stato arrestato nel centro di Sidney dopo aver accoltellato una donna ed essere stato bloccato per strada da cittadini. L'hanno detto le autorità australiane, secondo le quali l'uomo ha tentato di accoltellare più persone. La donna ferita è stata portata in ospedale ed è in condizioni stabili. "L'aggressore è stato arrestato. In questa fase delle ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33