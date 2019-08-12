Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Nexen Tire is Back as the Official Partner of the Premier League Defending Champions Manchester City

12.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- Nexen Tire and Manchester City have been in partnership since 2015, when the company first sponsored the Club as part of its global sports marketing strategy. This is the third season that Nexen Tire joins as the Sleeve Partner for Manchester City, who retained the title of Premier League champions for the second consecutive year. Nexen Tire and the Club extended the multi-year partnership in 2017, which saw Nexen Tire become the first ever Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, and the first in the Premier League.

As with previous seasons, Nexen Tire's logo will continue to appear on the left sleeve of the Manchester City player's shirts. As the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, Nexen Tire will connect with the loyal fans from all over the world, not only through its sleeve partnership, but also through various sports marketing initiatives.

"We are delighted to retain the title of Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City for the third season," said Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire. He added, "Nexen Tire has been actively supporting Manchester City throughout the years, accompanying the team in their successive wins in the Premier League. We are determined to create bigger synergy with the Club, setting our eyes on the continued collaborative success with Manchester City."

Nexen Tire is continuously expanding its global customer base, especially with its new European Plant in Czech Republic under full operation since April. Nexen Tire will reach out and engage with its customers in Europe, utilizing its partnership platform with Manchester City.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In April 2019, the Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic started operations. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of seven clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester.

Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959150/Nexen_Tire_is_Back_as_the_Official_Partner_of_the_Premier_League_Defending_Champions_Manchester_City.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Devasta ristorante in via Duprè

Malore alle prove di notte, attimi di paura

Malore alle prove di notte, attimi di paura

Il drappellone di Manara fa il pieno di applausi

Il drappellone di Manara fa il pieno di applausi

Mediagallery

Caserta, uomo finisce in un burrone con il parapendio

Caserta, uomo finisce in un burrone con il parapendio

Caserta, 12 ago. (askanews) - Spettacolare salvataggio di un uomo finito in un burrone con il parapendio. Alle prime ore dell'alba in località Valle Agricola, in provincia di Caserta, un elicottero dell'Aeronautica Militare è intervenuto ed è riuscito a portare in salvo l'uomo precipitato in una zona impervia e non accessibile da altri mezzi via terra. Il recupero è avvenuto grazie all'uso del ...

 
Un'idea di cinema: donne, suore e madri secondo Maura Delpero

Un'idea di cinema: donne, suore e madri secondo Maura Delpero

Locarno, 12 ago. (askanews) - Una storia che tocca con delicatezza e un gran senso della narrazione cinematografica alcuni temi incandescenti: la maternità, la femminilità, le scelte religiose e dunque il senso stesso di essere e pensarsi donna. "Maternal", prima opera di fiction della regista Maura Delpero, è stato presentato al Festival del cinema di Locarno. Una storia toccante, ambientata in ...

 
L'attore Javier Bardem in campo per Open Arms:"Sanchez ascoltaci"

L'attore Javier Bardem in campo per Open Arms:"Sanchez ascoltaci"

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - Dopo Richard Gere, anche l'attore spagnolo Javier Bardem si schiera a sostegno della Ong Open Arms. "Questo è un video per unire la mia voce a quella di migliaia di persone che chiedono pubblicamente al nostro presidente Pedro Sanchez di condurre con la Spagna una procedura per la distribuzione di tutte le persone salvate nei diversi stati della comunità europea", ...

 
Nala e Simba, due incantevoli cuccioli di leone bianco

Nala e Simba, due incantevoli cuccioli di leone bianco

Mailleraye-sur-Seine, 12 ago. (askanews) - Si chiamano Nala e Simba proprio come i due protagonisti del film Disney "Il Re leone", sono due cuccioli di leone bianco nati in cattività in Francia. E' la quarta nascita avvenuta nel ricovero dell'associazione "Caresse de tigre", che a Mailleraye-sur-Seine, raccoglie altri 10 grandi felini malati o in difficoltà. L'associazione è stata creata da sue ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33