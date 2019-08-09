Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Leicester City Partners With Xpress Money

09.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- - Xpress Money will become the Football Club's Official Money Transfer Partner

- The company is one of the world's fastest growing money transfer brands

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leicester City Football Club has partnered with one of the world's fastest growing money transfer brands - Xpress Money - who will become the Club's Official Money Transfer Partner.

 

 

Incorporated in the United Kingdom in 1999, Xpress Money, a Finablr company, has grown exponentially over the past 19 years and continues to provide vital money transfer services to more and more people.

Xpress Money now has a thriving presence across the globe with a geographical presence in 170 countries, including England – where its services helps connect many members of the Leicestershire community with family and friends across the world.

Representatives from Xpress Money visited King Power Stadium last week to meet Club legend Steve Walsh where they were given a special behind the scenes tour of the facilities.

Xpress Money works towards the goal of making money transfers convenient to millions of expatriates residing away from their homes. The company is known as one of the most dependable international money transfer companies and has a network of over 200,000 partner locations worldwide.

Sudhesh Giriyan, Chief Executive of Xpress Money, said: "The passion for football transcends borders, nationalities and ethnicities, and through our partnership with Leicester City we will aim to capitalise on the universal appeal of football to keep the feeling of home alive among millions of people around the world."

"The remittance industry is constantly on the threshold of evolution and a partnership of this stature could catalyse our expansion plans and help us connect to a larger community. Simply put, creating opportunities and connecting communities is central to our partnership with the Football Club."

Ahead of the new Premier League season, exclusive events and experiences are in store for Xpress Money customers and LCFC fans across the world.

Harj Hir, Head of Partnerships at Leicester City, said: "We are delighted to establish a partnership with one of the world's largest money transfer companies.  We are very much looking forward to working with the Xpress Money team and our global popularity provides a perfect platform for the partnership to deliver a number of exciting initiatives."

Click here to find out more about Xpress Money.

About 'Xpress Money':

Incorporated in 1999, 'Xpress Money' is a global money transfer brand with a thriving presence in more than 170 countries across the globe through partnerships that have a network of over 200,000 locations. It is one of the most dependable and renowned international money transfer brands across the globe. 'Xpress Money' provides customers convenient, simple and secure ways to transfer money across geographies. Its widespread network is strengthened by collaborations with renowned organizations that include international money transfer operators (IMTOs), banking as well as non-banking institutions, retail chains, online remittance players and fintech companies. Xpress Money's state of the art compliance and security policies ensure customers a secure and hassle-free money transfer process.

Xpress Money is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

For more information, follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/XpressMoney, Twitter: @Xpress_Money, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xpress-money-services-ltd/ or visit www.xpressmoney.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958316/Xpress_Money.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958315/Xpress_Money.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682262/Xpress_Money_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Incidente sul Monte Bianco, muore donna di 47 anni

Incidente sul Monte Bianco, muore donna di 47 anni

Salvini: "Espulso pericoloso esponente islamico che viveva a Siena"

Salvini: "Espulso pericoloso esponente islamico che viveva a Siena"

In 5 minuti 2 scosse di terremoto in Trentino e Basilicata

In 5 minuti 2 scosse di terremoto in Trentino e Basilicata

Mediagallery

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: "Parlamentari alzano il c... e vengono a lavorare a ferragosto"

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: "Parlamentari alzano il c... e vengono a lavorare a ferragosto"

(Agenzia Vista) Termoli, 09 agosto 2019 Crisi di Governo, Salvini: "Parlamentari alzano il c... e vengono a lavorare a ferragosto" "Parlamentari alzano il c... e vengono a lavorare a ferragosto". Così il leaderr della Lega, Matteo Salvini, durante una conferenza stampa a Termoli (Campobasso). Fonte: Facebook/Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
La nave di Open Arms attende da 8 giorni di sbarcare

La nave di Open Arms attende da 8 giorni di sbarcare

Roma, 9 ago. (askanews) - I 121 migranti salvati dalla nave della ong Proactiva Open Arms il 1 agosto attendono nel Mar Mediterraneo l'autorizzazione di poter sbarcare nel porto più vicino. La nave della ong spagnola si trova in mezzo al mare, senza aver ottenuto risposta né dall'Italia, né da Malta, i due paesi costieri più vicini.

 
Governo, Salvini stacca la spina all'esecutivo e apre crisi

Governo, Salvini stacca la spina all'esecutivo e apre crisi

Roma, 9 ago. (askanews) - La crisi di Governo, aperta mediaticamente da Salvini, in realtà è ancora tutta da formalizzare. Ci sono infatti dei passaggi obbligati per decretare la fine di un esecutivo. Tecnicamente la crisi si apre quando viene meno la fiducia tra il Parlamento e il governo, o quando il presidente del Consiglio presenta le sue dimissioni. I lavori parlamentari sono sospesi fino al ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33